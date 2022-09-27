Read full article on original website
Second AED Installed In Battle Lake
A second AED (Automated External Defibrillator) cabinet has been installed in Battle Lake, this one is located at the public water access on the west shore of West Battle Lake (across from Lions Park). See The Review for more.
Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Big Success, Honors Inductees
The Battle Lake Education Foundation celebrated their 6th annual Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Saturday, September 25 to a filled Stub’s in Battle Lake. Inducted into the Hall of Fame were Blaine Larson, Battle Lake School teacher from 1979-2010; Dr. Kevin Nakagaki, Class of 1974 and Dr. Stan Paine, Class of 1967. Wonderful featured appetizers were from the Shoreline. Attendees had fun playing different games, participating in auctions and raffles while some enjoyed just visiting.
Battle Lake Food Shelf Expanding To Underwood School District
The Battle Lake Food Shelf is adding the area within the boundaries of the Underwood School District 550 to its service area. If residents in the Underwood School District have a need, they are welcome to the Battle Lake Food Shelf. The Food Shelf is in the Senior Center building at 205 W. Main St. in Battle Lake. The entrance is in the back parking lot. Hours are Thursdays 2-6 p.m. If the Battle Lake School is closed due to weather, the food shelf will also be closed. Donations can be mailed to P O Box 352, Battle Lake, MN 56515 or delivered to 205 West Main during open hours.If you wish to volunteer, contact Claudia at 218-864-0154. Any questions contact Bruce at 218-282-1327.
A Dream Realized
The Lionseed Bookstore & Learning Commons (102 W. Summit St. in Battle Lake) is having their Grand Opening Community Celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. this Saturday. Ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music by Tynan Acoustic, food concessions, lawn games, mini-tours, sample art and STEM classes for kids and fall program registration. Bring your friends and family to welcome owner Kristin Sawyer Lyman and check out this new com.
Lady Battlers Suffer Losses
The Clinton Graceville Beardsley Wolverines volleyball team swept the Battle Lake Battlers on Monday night, winning 3-0.
Knights Dominate Over Nuggets
The West Central Area Knights football team used a big second quarter to win 40-26 over Hawley Friday, September 23 in Barrett. Each team scored within the first 30 seconds of the game in the wild start. See The Review for more game details.
Lady Rockets Split The Week
Barnesville hosted Underwood on Tuesday night with the Trojans posting a 3-1 win over the Rockets.
