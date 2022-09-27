ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Team of the Week | Gallia Academy

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy has made its way up the Ohio River. With the turning of autumn leaves, odds of earning one are dwindling if you’re not in mid-season form. A team that’s been consistent all season is Gallia Academy. Friday...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

State gives Marshall final $13.8M for new baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is one step closer to getting its new baseball stadium. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a monetary award from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program to Marshall University for $13.8 million dollars to go toward the construction of the new stadium. Officials say this […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Huntington, WV
City
Troy, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Football
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Win by default

ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Funeral services set for Charleston restaurant owner Big Joe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The life of a popular downtown Charleston restaurant owner will be honored during funeral services set for Friday. Joe Guilfoile, known as “Big Joe,” and owner of Big Joe’s on Capitol Street, died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 56. A viewing...
CHARLESTON, WV
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm.  Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver.  Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after Greenup County shooting

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Nitro dump truck crash

UPDATE (4:24 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022) – Officials say Blake Road has reopened after a dump truck crash this morning. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A roadway in Nitro will be closed for the next few hours after a dump truck overturned this morning. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

New brewery coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors hoping to learn fate of Milton floodwall project

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The delay of a floodwall project at the Mud River in Milton is leaving some neighbors wondering what their future holds. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took residents’ questions at Milton City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday. Construction was originally expected to begin in the...
MILTON, WV

