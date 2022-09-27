Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Gallia Academy
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy has made its way up the Ohio River. With the turning of autumn leaves, odds of earning one are dwindling if you’re not in mid-season form. A team that’s been consistent all season is Gallia Academy. Friday...
State gives Marshall final $13.8M for new baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is one step closer to getting its new baseball stadium. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a monetary award from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program to Marshall University for $13.8 million dollars to go toward the construction of the new stadium. Officials say this […]
WVSSAC football rankings – week six
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is the list of top 20 rankings by the WVSSAC.
75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Ironton Tribune
Win by default
ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
etxview.com
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
wchsnetwork.com
Funeral services set for Charleston restaurant owner Big Joe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The life of a popular downtown Charleston restaurant owner will be honored during funeral services set for Friday. Joe Guilfoile, known as “Big Joe,” and owner of Big Joe’s on Capitol Street, died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 56. A viewing...
16th Annual ‘Rod Run and Doo Wop’ returns next weekend
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The premiere car show festival ‘Rod Run and Doo Wop’ will be returning to the Capital City yet again next week! 13 news got an exclusive look ahead of the event. The doo wop will host more than 700 vehicles from all over the country. Everything from old classics to new […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
Road reopens after Nitro dump truck crash
UPDATE (4:24 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022) – Officials say Blake Road has reopened after a dump truck crash this morning. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A roadway in Nitro will be closed for the next few hours after a dump truck overturned this morning. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. […]
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
New brewery coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
WSAZ
Neighbors hoping to learn fate of Milton floodwall project
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The delay of a floodwall project at the Mud River in Milton is leaving some neighbors wondering what their future holds. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took residents’ questions at Milton City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday. Construction was originally expected to begin in the...
Comments / 0