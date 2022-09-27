Read full article on original website
College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer. That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done. "I...
NFL quarterback power rankings: How Jacoby Brissett, Joe Burrow and Mitch Trubisky stand after Week 3
Three weeks of the 2022 NFL season are now in the books. As was the case after Week 2, we now have another set of data points in regard to who is good and who is not. That means we have some more fluidity in our quarterback rankings, including another new No. 1 heading into Week 4. But the quarterbacks of Ohio are trending upward.
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Devin Duvernay's Hot NFL Start Continues
The Texas-ex is now tied for second in NFL in touchdown receptions and has four touchdowns in three games.
Yardbarker
NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson News
Finally, New York Jets fans have something to cheer for after it was announced that quarterback Zach Wilson will start in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN’s Rich Cimini tweeted , “Zach Wilson has been cleared and will start Sunday against the Steelers, Robert Saleh announces. He will practice fully. If all goes well, he will ‘absolutely’ start, Saleh says.”
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Browns-Falcons
The Cleveland Browns head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Cleveland and Atlanta are both coming off Week 3 wins. Cleveland improved to 2-1 with a 29-17 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Atlanta is now 1-2 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 27-23.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Ride the Cardinals as dogs, best betting trends
Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners as four 0-2 teams covered against the spread (ATS), the Los Angeles Rams won and covered as favorites and the Dallas Cowboys won straight up (SU) as underdogs.
