The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer. That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done. "I...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Yardbarker

NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson News

Finally, New York Jets fans have something to cheer for after it was announced that quarterback Zach Wilson will start in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN’s Rich Cimini tweeted , “Zach Wilson has been cleared and will start Sunday against the Steelers, Robert Saleh announces. He will practice fully. If all goes well, he will ‘absolutely’ start, Saleh says.”
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Browns-Falcons

The Cleveland Browns head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Cleveland and Atlanta are both coming off Week 3 wins. Cleveland improved to 2-1 with a 29-17 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Atlanta is now 1-2 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 27-23.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Ride the Cardinals as dogs, best betting trends

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners as four 0-2 teams covered against the spread (ATS), the Los Angeles Rams won and covered as favorites and the Dallas Cowboys won straight up (SU) as underdogs.
