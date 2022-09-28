Read full article on original website
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
CNBC
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
Russia open to in-person talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was studying the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian and U.S. negotiators on a landmark nuclear arms control treaty.
China Defends 'Fair' Ukraine Approach as Zelensky Bemoans Xi's Silence
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have been trying to secure a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since March.
Xi Jinping Makes First Public Appearance Since Uzbekistan Trip Amid Rumors Of Coup And House Arrest
After social media reports claimed a military coup had occurred in China and that Xi Jinping was under house arrest, the Chinese president made his first public appearance since his most recent foreign tour in over two years. What Happened: On Tuesday, Xi was seen visiting an exhibition in Beijing,...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
NME
Roger Waters shares open letter to Vladimir Putin: “Would you like to see an end to this war?”
Roger Waters has shared an open letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin, urging him to commit to a ceasefire and diplomatic settlement to end the Russia-Ukraine war. In a statement shared on social media, Waters pointed out that he was spurred to write Putin after seeing comments on his letters to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, asking why he had only addressed one side of the conflict.
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
Washington Examiner
Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents
The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
Trump asks to head up group to negotiate with Putin in response to Nord Stream leaks
Donald Trump offered up his services to “head up a group” to help international leaders resolve the geopolitical quagmire that has opened after the discovery of gas leaks in major Russian gas pipelines to Europe. On Tuesday, Sweden’s Maritime Authority said it had issued a warning after the...
msn.com
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
Kremlin says military campaign in Ukraine to continue at least until capture of all of Donetsk region
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday its "special military operation" in Ukraine must continue at least until the capture of all of east Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Putin Ally Promises Refuge to Russians Fleeing 'Hopeless Situation'
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is welcoming Russians fleeing conscription. Russians have fled their homeland in droves following Putin's September 21 approval for partial mobilization, exiting to countries such as Kazakhstan and Georgia. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday that approximately 98,000 Russians have already fled to Kazakhstan in less than a week.
ohmymag.co.uk
Russia tells the US it is close to crossing a 'dangerous line' over nuclear warnings
Newsweek has reported on a recent interview by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister,Sergei Ryabkov, speaking to the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti. Ryabkov spoke about the views of his government in regards to the recent public warnings by U.S. Government officials to Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Treading...
US News and World Report
Chinese Envoy Says Isolation and Sanctions Will Lead to 'Dead End' in Meeting Over Russia's Referendums
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told a Security Council meeting that isolation and sanctions would only "lead to a dead end" after the United States called for the body to condemn Russia's referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine. “Bloc confrontation, political isolation, sanctions and...
Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
They Were Trained to Defend Taiwan From China. They Aren’t Sure They Can.
Cheng Yi, 28, remembers his four months of mandatory military service in Taiwan as a pretty laid-back experience. “It was really basic stuff,” he said, recalling the summer-camp atmosphere with morning runs and pushups. He did learn how to take apart a gun and put it back together....
Fresh EU sanctions will "make Kremlin pay" for escalating in Ukraine -von der Leyen
BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday a new package of Russia sanctions, designed "to make the Kremlin pay" for escalating the conflict in Ukraine with what she called "sham" votes in occupied territory.
Inside Russia elite ‘Frogmen’ special forces armed with underwater guns and fleet of trained killer dolphins
RUSSIAN special forces are one of the prime suspects in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines which has triggered a disaster in the Baltic Sea. Vladimir Putin's regime are feared to have attacked the key gas link in an effort to continue stoking the brewing energy war with Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.
Xi Jinping Tells Japan PM He Attaches 'Great Importance' To Bilateral Ties Amid Rising Tension In Asia-Pacific
China reaffirms bilateral ties with Japan on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations amid rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region. What Happened: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where both the leaders discussed building a strong relationship.
