Read full article on original website
Related
In Pakistan, 33 million people have been displaced in floods
Since mid-June, the worst floods in living memory have impacted more than 33 million people in Pakistan — now one-third underwater. As the country deals with the aftermath of the devastation and links with global warming become clearer, a demand for climate reparations from the world's top emitting countries is gaining momentum ahead of the annual global climate talks, COP27.
Lawmakers in breakaway Somaliland extend president's term
The House of Elders in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland has extended the term of office of President Muse Bihi Abdi by two years
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
TAINAN/TAIWAN STRAIT, Taiwan, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Two small Taiwanese groups at far ends of the debate over relations with Beijing marked China's national day on Saturday with flag raisings and flag burnings, very opposite responses at a time of rising tension over the Taiwan Strait.
RELATED PEOPLE
Young Chinese are in love with "frugal living" due to economic anxiety
Chinese consumers, especially young ones, are anxious about the country's economic future amid Beijing's dogged pursuit of 'zero-COVID,' a deepening real estate rout, and rising youth unemployment.
Anoosheh Ashoori: freed detainee, 68, to run London Marathon ‘in solidarity with Iranians’
My heart is with Iran’s protesters, says British-Iranian man released alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Testing trouble adds to disorder in Uganda’s Ebola response
MUBENDE, Uganda (AP) — The nurse wanted the toddler with a high fever transferred at once from a private clinic in Uganda to a public hospital even though the child tested positive for malaria amid an Ebola outbreak that has rattled health workers. But the clinic’s owner wasn’t convinced...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0