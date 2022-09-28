Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure
Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion. Arizona attorney general candidates squared off in a heated debate where they battled over abortion and election integrity. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Right next door in California,...
AZFamily
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
AZFamily
New polls shows close race for Arizona governor
Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
AZFamily
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
New California laws to impact Arizona women seeking abortions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heated debate over abortion varies from state to state. Arizona is one of 13 states that currently bans most abortions. But right next door in California, an effort is underway to help women in states that restrict abortion-related services. California just passed more than a dozen new abortion laws designed to protect patients and providers.
AZFamily
Arizona museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga
Scammers have clever ways to steal your money. The latest scam targets realtors, and the scammers are posing as homeowners. Lawmakers hold hearing investigating Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Some lawmakers are wondering why the group home hasn’t been shut down. Grandparents...
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
AZFamily
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads-up if you’re a new driver preparing to take the Arizona road test. Beginning this week, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance and registration before the exam, and demonstrate how to use important features. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Gov. Ducey orders historic tax cut to take effect in 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered the state to implement a flat tax change he helped pass a full year ahead of schedule, weeks before the midterm elections. Ducey’s office sent a letter directing Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods to make the state’s flat tax of 2.5% begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Once in effect, Arizona will have the lowest flat tax in the country.
AZFamily
Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion
Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure. Parents and kids gathered to protest at the Arizona Capitol and urged officials to quickly verify signatures on a referendum that would block school vouchers. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 8...
AZFamily
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
AZFamily
Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
AZFamily
At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says
GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released more details about a possible norovirus outbreak affecting Grand Canyon National Park visitors earlier this year. Arizona’s Family reported that it hit dozens of river rafters, and backcountry campers had reported “explosive” gastrointestinal illnesses after a...
AZFamily
New partnership aims to protect Arizona small businesses from cyber threats
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Names, addresses, financial information. That’s valuable stuff for scammers. “We have a lot of very confidential information,” said Jim Chakires, the managing partner of Apex CPAs and Consultants. The business has 23 employees in Phoenix and Illinois. “Maintaining very tight cyber security is...
AZFamily
Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Gas prices remain high in Arizona, fluctuate around the US: here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks. GasBuddy reports the nation’s average gas price is now $3.67, which is 3.2 cents higher than a week ago. Meanwhile, the costs in Arizona are much higher. Last week, the average cost for regular unleaded was about $3.98. As of Tuesday morning, it’s now $4.18.
AZFamily
New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
AZFamily
What could Arizonans experience in 2023 as recession fears intensify?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation, gas, interest: all things that have seen a sharp rise in recent months. Already there’s been discussion about an incoming recession, but some economic analysts say that we’re already experiencing one. Economist Elliott Pollack, CEO of Elliott Pollack and Company, dropped by Good Morning Arizona to answer some of your questions.
Comments / 0