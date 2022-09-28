ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Councilmembers Call for Audit of 2022 Homeless Count Results

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently. After the release of the Homeless Count numbers by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA earlier this month), the accuracy of the count is being questioned by some officials. LA City Council President Nury Martinez last week filed a motion that was seconded by Council members Paul Krekorian and Kevin de Leon. The motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently and that then a report is to be produced that details the assessment and third-party options to conduct an independent count of the unhoused in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Police Seek Driver Wanted for Fatal 10 Freeway on-Ramp Hit-and-Run

Driver of black, 4-door sedan sought in connection to Sunday night collision. Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man on the 10 Freeway on ramp. On September 25, 2022, around 10:20 p.m., a black, 4-door, sedan was traveling northbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
LOS ANGELES, CA

