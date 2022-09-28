Read full article on original website
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
Government wants to cut ‘very large welfare state’, says Truss cabinet ally
Liz Truss’s government is considering ways to shrink the size of the welfare state, a key cabinet ally Simon Clarke has suggested.The levelling up secretary said ministers were looking at how to make sure “extremely large” state is aligned to a low-tax economy, as economists and unions warn of major austerity cuts ahead.Mr Clarke said Britons and others in western Europe were living in a “fools’ paradise” in which they enjoy a “very large welfare state” despite sluggish economic productivity.“I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we...
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny
Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
Former Bank of England chief Mark Carney attacks Liz Truss over Government's 'unfunded' £45billion tax cuts
Former Bank of England chiefs yesterday attacked Liz Truss’s ‘unfunded’ spending and tax cuts following days of market turmoil. Mark Carney, who was the Bank’s governor between 2013 and 2020, said the Government had announced £45billion in tax cuts without any credible plan to get borrowing back on a sustainable footing.
Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol
Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
Friday briefing: What’s driving the investors who stopped seeing the UK as a safe bet
Good morning. Last week, Liz Truss said she was prepared to be unpopular, so she’s presumably completely relaxed this morning about a new round of polls that variously show her government 19, 17, 21, and 33 points behind Labour. 33 points! That’s an extinction level event for the Tories,...
The UK’s growing economic crisis, explained
This week, the UK had its most dramatic currency crisis in recent memory. That’s on top of staggering inflation that the Bank of England has yet to significantly curb and a cost-of-living crisis. The situation in the UK sent global financial markets into a tailspin. Though the present crisis has been driven by a combination of factors, including the economic fallout of Brexit, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent package of tax cuts has helped push the UK’s economy into chaos.
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Divisions are emerging in the Conservatives, after the Chancellor’s mini-budget prompted turmoil in the markets and talk of a financial crisis.With Liz Truss only a few weeks in office, the mood in the party once again appears divided as some MPs hit out at the tax-cutting plans announced on Friday by Kwasi Kwarteng, with one prominent backbencher calling his party leader’s plan “inept madness”.It comes as the Bank of England was forced to launched an emergency bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The International Monetary...
Brexit: UK and EU to restart talks over NI Protocol
The UK and EU are set to restart talks aimed at resolving the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The move comes after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held talks with his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič on Friday afternoon. The government has been attempting to change the...
Bombshell polls throw massive question mark over Liz Truss’s future as PM
Liz Truss’s hopes of long-term survival as prime minister have been dealt a massive blow by a bombshell series of polls, giving Labour leads of up to 33 points and showing support for the Tories melting away after her “kamikaze” mini-Budget of tax giveaways for the rich.The prime minister emerged from five days of silence on Thursday to deliver a defiant defence of the £45bn package, which she insisted was “the right plan” even while admitting it handed “disproportionate” cash gains to the wealthiest in society.But independent experts described the package unveiled by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday as...
Trump spoke about his years-long crusade to block a wind farm near his Scottish golf resort with UK PM Theresa May: book
President Donald Trump spoke to UK Prime Minister Theresa May about blocking an off-shore wind farm near his Scottish golf course, another example of the often jarring mix between Trump's private business and his public office, according to a new book. "He soon moved the topic away from Northern Ireland...
Starmer: Labour will make no election deal with SNP under any circumstances
Sir Keir Starmer has categorically ruled out a Labour election pact with the SNP, insisting: “No deal under any circumstances.”The Labour leader claimed Scotland’s success in the UK is “met with gritted teeth” and viewed as a “roadblock to independence” by the SNP.Scotland needs a Labour Government that can deliver change but also “power and resources to shape its own future”, Sir Keir said.He delivered a firm declaration that he believes Labour’s route to securing power in Westminster will not involve SNP support, although the party currently has just one MP in Scotland.The challenges we face: the cost-of-living crisis, climate...
