hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
hometownnewsnow.com
Homeless Man Like a Mobile Pharmacy
(La Porte, IN) - A homeless man in La Porte was like a walking pharmacy. 46-year-old Joseph France is charged with having controlled substances without a prescription. He was also allegedly carrying methamphetamine. Police say an officer recognized France last week outside a hardware store on East Lincolnway and knew...
WSPY NEWS
Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills and resulting in stolen debit cards. In this scam, police say a suspect approaches the victim in a store and drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them to see the victim’s pin number as the victim enters it at a self-check-out.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
ISP looking for person who fired shots at officer in South Bend, drove off
Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at police during an encounter late Thursday in South Bend.
hometownnewsnow.com
Former Detectives Facing Charges
(Knox, IN) - Two former Starke County Sheriff's Department detectives have been indicted. Charges like Dealing Marijuana and Dealing Paraphernalia were leveled against Adam Gray, 50, of Knox. Gray is also charged with four counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft. Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, is...
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced in case of 2015 robbery, killing of Elkhart native
A man has been sentenced for his part in the robbery and killing of Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn in her Indianapolis home, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Diano Gordon will spend 25 years in prison, with another 5 years of his sentence suspended. He pled guilty to Burglary...
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
wbiw.com
Logansport man arrested on child molestation charges
LOGANSPORT – Tuesday, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Justin R Bault, 40, of Logansport. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
