People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
Western Michigan University makes history, Skydive Broncos first non-profit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Skydive Broncos change the skydiving game as they became the first registered 501(c)(3) non-profit collegiate skydiving team in the nation, according to Western Michigan University. The non-profit designation will allow the team to get donations and sponsorships from individuals and businesses, according to their website. 14...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Coldwater BPU sends crew and equipment to Orlando for expected power restoration efforts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s Gulf Coast, help is on the way from Coldwater. The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities is sending four linemen along with two bucket trucks and a digger to Orlando, Florida to assist with expected electric infrastructure damage that will likely be caused by Ian.
Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
Tire repair company lends spare tire, helps women stranded in Calhoun County
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two women stranded in a broken down vehicle found their knights in shining armor from a nearby tire repair shop. The women had no money or credit cards to call a tow truck when their vehicle broke down in the area of R Drive North and 24 Mile Road Thursday, Michigan State Police said.
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Martini’s Pizza in Kalamazoo keeps family, farmers at heart of business
KALAMAZOO, MI — A pizza place once frequented by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Martini’s serves up a pizza that will go toe to toe with any other pie in town. Opened by Chicago transplants, Rich Munda and Rick Schiavo, at a small location on Idaho Avenue in Portage in 1988, Martini’s has called 832 S. Westnedge Ave. since the mid-1990s.
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Texas man tries to bring 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine to Metro Detroit in truck full of wine
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Texas man has been sentenced for hiding 406 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in a truck full of wine and trying to bring it to Metro Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers stopped a truck driven by Roque Carranza-Alvarado in the area of Parma, Michigan,...
