ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Western Michigan University makes history, Skydive Broncos first non-profit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Skydive Broncos change the skydiving game as they became the first registered 501(c)(3) non-profit collegiate skydiving team in the nation, according to Western Michigan University. The non-profit designation will allow the team to get donations and sponsorships from individuals and businesses, according to their website. 14...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
City
Jacksonville, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Atlanta, MI
Local
Florida Government
MLive

Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Ian#Interstate
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WWMTCw

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy