Perry, GA

middlegeorgiaceo.com

Rebuilding Macon will Host “Macon’s Cookin'” Fundraiser

Rebuilding Macon, a local non profit organization, is set to host the 30th annual “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser. The event will feature popular dishes from Macon restaurants. There will also be an auction of gift baskets and a two night stay at the Towaglia River resort in Juliette. See more.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Museum of Aviation Dedicates New Engine Display

The Museum of Aviation received a special exhibit for one of its older aircraft. It held a celebration event to showcase the acquisition of a fully working engine for its C-7A “Caribou”, a plane the museum has had since 1985. See more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

CGTC student becomes 1st Dual Achievement Program completer in the state

Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder

MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
MACON, GA
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen arrested for shooting that left another teen dead

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old, I'ming Trevon Jackson. Jackson was found unresponsive by deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting on September 13th and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. On...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

