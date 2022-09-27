Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is set to headline the Macon Music Festival
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is headlining the Macon Music Festival at the Macon coliseum. Macon is gearing up to welcome some big acts back to Central Georgia for the Macon Music Festival. Anthony Hamilton is just one of the acts set to perform.
LIST: Where to find spooky events in Central Georgia this October for fall and Halloween lovers
MACON, Ga. — It's the spookiest season of the year, which means it's time for all things games, ghosts, and ghouls. But never fear, there are also a few events on this list so that the least brave among us can enjoy some fall fun. If you have a...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Rebuilding Macon will Host “Macon’s Cookin'” Fundraiser
Rebuilding Macon, a local non profit organization, is set to host the 30th annual “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser. The event will feature popular dishes from Macon restaurants. There will also be an auction of gift baskets and a two night stay at the Towaglia River resort in Juliette. See more.
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Museum of Aviation Dedicates New Engine Display
The Museum of Aviation received a special exhibit for one of its older aircraft. It held a celebration event to showcase the acquisition of a fully working engine for its C-7A “Caribou”, a plane the museum has had since 1985. See more.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Dr. Govin Kannan of Fort Valley State University on Innovative Learning Facilities
Dr. Govin Kannan is Vice President of Economic Development at Fort Valley State University. He talks about the various facilities the college has for students to learn about agricultural applications. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
'Good people take care of people': Dublin plans to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin is getting ready to welcome some new faces. Millions in Florida already evacuated, and now folks in Coastal Georgia have to decide when and where to go as Hurricane Ian continues inward. Located right off I-16, you'll find the City of Dublin.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
CGTC student becomes 1st Dual Achievement Program completer in the state
Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
'It's the best years of my life': Fort Valley State University alumni reflect on years as undergrads
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University homecoming is underway!. Alums like Rudolph Dawson couldn't be more excited. "It's the best years of my life," Dawson said. Dawson graduated class of '71 when Fort Valley State University was just a college. He majored in Agriculture which at that time-was known as Agronomy, the study of soil and plants.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder
MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
41nbc.com
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘possible drive-by shooting’
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a “possible drive-by shooting” Tuesday night. It happened just before midnight in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street, according to a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found a...
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
multihousingnews.com
Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan
The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
40-year-old man in stable condition after being shot several times in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Central Avenue and Second Street Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before midnight about a person shot in the area. When they made it...
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested for shooting that left another teen dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old, I'ming Trevon Jackson. Jackson was found unresponsive by deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting on September 13th and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. On...
6-year-old Georgia girl expected to survive after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young Georgia girl is recovering from being shot in Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon. 911 callers told dispatchers that a child had been grazed by a bullet on Wren Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies arrived...
Comments / 0