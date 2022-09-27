Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Native Stays Home for Hurricane
(Orlando, FL) - A former La Porte man is hunkered down for the hurricane approaching Florida. Greg Schultz lives near Orlando, about 60 miles from the Gulf Coast, where Hurricane Ian is approaching. With current wind speeds topping 150 miles per hour, the hurricane is expected to be strong once...
hometownnewsnow.com
Multiple deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida
(NEW YORK) -- At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said during a press conference Friday morning. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Kevin Guthrie, director of the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Door Opens for Car Battery Maker
(South Bend, IN) - The door is wide open now for the maker of electric car batteries to locate outside New Carlisle. Last night, the St. Joseph County Council approved a tax abatement for the company Ultium Cells, LLC. After that, officials say it’s up to the company to decide if they want to come.
