WMAZ
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Dr. Govin Kannan of Fort Valley State University on Innovative Learning Facilities
Dr. Govin Kannan is Vice President of Economic Development at Fort Valley State University. He talks about the various facilities the college has for students to learn about agricultural applications. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Secretary of Interior, Hundreds More take part in Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
This weekend was an historical moment for Macon-Bibb County as our community celebrated the 30th Annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration. The events not only drew in hundreds from our region, but more than 150 members of the Muscogee and Yuchi tribes. The weekend celebration kicked off with the unveiling of an...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
International Festival to Celebrate Different Cultures Held in Perry
Folks in Perry could travel the world without leaving downtown on Saturday. Various cultures came together in downtown Perry to celebrate through song, dance, food, and fun at the second annual Perry International Festival. See more.
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon Water Authority Preparing for Potential Hurricane Ian Impact
The Macon Water Authority is working to clear its stormwater system of debris and blockages ahead of any impact Hurricane Ian may have on the Middle Georgia region. This work includes inspection of over 50 known "hot spots" that regularly clog as well as spots reported by the public. "We...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
WMAZ
'Glad to take you guys in': Central Georgia hotels prepare for Hurricane Ian evacuees
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Lots of Floridians trying to take cover from hurricane Ian may end up Central Georgia, and for Central Georgia hotels, hurricane preparedness is at the top of the list. "When I walked in this morning, I noticed it was a big increase in numbers of...
wgxa.tv
GSP looking for driver who left scene after causing crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus is looking for your help. The vehicle in the picture seen below was responsible for a wreck between a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer, causing a serious injury, according to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Macon-Bibb County prepares for evacuees escaping Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he expected local evacuation orders for the Tampa area around 11 a.m. Monday, hotels in Macon have begun booking up fast, according to Visit Macon. Many evacuees are likely to drive up I-75 and take cover in areas like...
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car crash on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a car accident on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street that left one person dead and another hospitalized Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a Pontiac G8 was driving west on Emery Highway tried to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street while another car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was driving east on Emery, and the two crashed into each other.
40-year-old man in stable condition after being shot several times in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Central Avenue and Second Street Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before midnight about a person shot in the area. When they made it...
Man arrested after dragging Monroe County deputy on interstate during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who dragged a deputy across the interstate before escaping on I-75 South at mile marker 188 Thursday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the driver of a Dodge Charger. The man ran to his car to escape from the deputy, who then attempted to stop him.
Man arrested with more than three pounds of meth in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking meth in Upson County, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. 42-year-old Joshua James York was arrested by Upson County deputies after he was stopped on Highway 19 north of Thomaston. The post said...
southgatv.com
GBI snares alleged Americus gangster
AMERICUS, GA -GBI agents say 22 year old Ja’Keem Carter was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:. 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited. 2 counts of...
WTVM
8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
41nbc.com
Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.
