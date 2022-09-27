ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Secretary of Interior, Hundreds More take part in Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration

This weekend was an historical moment for Macon-Bibb County as our community celebrated the 30th Annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration. The events not only drew in hundreds from our region, but more than 150 members of the Muscogee and Yuchi tribes. The weekend celebration kicked off with the unveiling of an...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Warner Robins, GA
WALB 10

South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
TIFTON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon Water Authority Preparing for Potential Hurricane Ian Impact

The Macon Water Authority is working to clear its stormwater system of debris and blockages ahead of any impact Hurricane Ian may have on the Middle Georgia region. This work includes inspection of over 50 known "hot spots" that regularly clog as well as spots reported by the public. "We...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#The Museum Of Aviation
wgxa.tv

GSP looking for driver who left scene after causing crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus is looking for your help. The vehicle in the picture seen below was responsible for a wreck between a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer, causing a serious injury, according to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
AMERICUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
13WMAZ

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car crash on Emery Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a car accident on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street that left one person dead and another hospitalized Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a Pontiac G8 was driving west on Emery Highway tried to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street while another car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was driving east on Emery, and the two crashed into each other.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested after dragging Monroe County deputy on interstate during traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who dragged a deputy across the interstate before escaping on I-75 South at mile marker 188 Thursday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the driver of a Dodge Charger. The man ran to his car to escape from the deputy, who then attempted to stop him.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

GBI snares alleged Americus gangster

AMERICUS, GA -GBI agents say 22 year old Ja’Keem Carter was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:. 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited. 2 counts of...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy