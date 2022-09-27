ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
WJBF.com

Ghost hunting event happening in Eatonton in October

EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton. The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise...
13WMAZ

Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage

MACON, Ga. — In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will...
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
