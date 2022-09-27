Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
Cherry Blossom Festival announces headliner for Veterans Day Celebration
MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced on Thursday the headliner for the 2022 Veterans Day Celebration. Nationally known rock band 38 Special is headlining the celebration on November 6, according to a press release. “We are thrilled to have been asked to produce this event last year,...
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian
PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian. Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis. Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.
'People are depending on us': Woman helped by Red Cross in past hurricane urges Georgians to volunteer
MACON, Ga. — The American Red Cross's storm preparations are almost in full swing now. They've been preparing since last week for Hurricane Ian to hit land. Tuesday morning, they started setting up their Macon command center. Over the course of the next 48 to 72 hours, they say,...
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
BREAKING: Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
'Good people take care of people': Dublin plans to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin is getting ready to welcome some new faces. Millions in Florida already evacuated, and now folks in Coastal Georgia have to decide when and where to go as Hurricane Ian continues inward. Located right off I-16, you'll find the City of Dublin.
Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent giving flu vaccines at schools
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With flu season kicking off, the Bibb County School District is partnering with the Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent to bring flu vaccines to schools in an effort to keep the impacts on the classrooms to a minimum. Starting at Alexander II on Wednesday,...
"Cut pumpkins not babies": Anti-circumcision protesters showed up in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- A protest held in middle Georgia caught many people's attention in Warner Robins Wednesday. The people behind the protest are known as "Bloodstained Men", an anti-circumcision activist group. The founder, Brother K, says he wants to educate parents and encourage laws to be put in place...
Ghost hunting event happening in Eatonton in October
EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton. The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise...
International Festival to Celebrate Different Cultures Held in Perry
Folks in Perry could travel the world without leaving downtown on Saturday. Various cultures came together in downtown Perry to celebrate through song, dance, food, and fun at the second annual Perry International Festival. See more.
Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage
MACON, Ga. — In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will...
Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan
The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
