ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon's Loaves & Fishes ministry unveils new backyard patio

MACON, Ga. — The Loaves & Fishes Ministry is unveiling its new back patio. It's meant to be a place for the homeless community to sit and enjoy their meals away from the elements. They invited the mayor, church partners, and board members as well as their clients for...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

Morning Grind opens

Morning Grind, conveniently located on the corner of North Columbia and West Montgomery, began renovations in August. The shop is tentatively set to open on Oct. 13. With chilly Milledgeville mornings creeping around the corner, a warm drink is on every student’s mind. Their menu will feature drip coffees, cold brew, an espresso bar, smoothies, pastries and breakfast sandwiches as well as a limited lunch menu.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Food Drink
13WMAZ

Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage

MACON, Ga. — In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact

MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
41nbc.com

Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
13WMAZ

Woman dead after fire in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Secretary of Interior, Hundreds More take part in Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration

This weekend was an historical moment for Macon-Bibb County as our community celebrated the 30th Annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration. The events not only drew in hundreds from our region, but more than 150 members of the Muscogee and Yuchi tribes. The weekend celebration kicked off with the unveiling of an...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Ways to Save and find the best deals on groceries

MACON, Ga. — According to the U.S Department of Labor Statistics, the average U.S. household spends about $412 a month on groceries. That's about $4,942 annually. While we need food and can't say no to it, here are a few tips to save at the grocery store. 1. Grocery...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy