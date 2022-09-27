MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.

