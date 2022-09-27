Read full article on original website
Related
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
Corn dog, funnel cake revolution underway at Georgia fairs
Brian and Sue Gillette do whatever they can to get attention amid the flurry of colorful signs and bright lights on fair...
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
WMAZ
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
WMAZ
'Glad to take you guys in': Central Georgia hotels prepare for Hurricane Ian evacuees
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Lots of Floridians trying to take cover from hurricane Ian may end up Central Georgia, and for Central Georgia hotels, hurricane preparedness is at the top of the list. "When I walked in this morning, I noticed it was a big increase in numbers of...
wgxa.tv
Hydroponic greenhouses to bring 300 jobs, put Macon out front of "really big trend"
The nation’s largest grower of leafy greens intends to spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a hydroponic greenhouse complex near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Bright Farms, a Cox Enterprises company based in Irvington, N.Y., plans to purchase nearly 193 acres owned by the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
Jones County's 'Highway 11 Halls of Horror' to bring scary fun for all ages
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Things are about to get a little spookier in Jones County. You can always trick or treat for Halloween, but some people really like to be scared! There's something for everyone inside the haunted halls!. Dixie Curtis started preparations on the 'Highway 11 Halls of...
WMAZ
Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is set to headline the Macon Music Festival
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is headlining the Macon Music Festival at the Macon coliseum. Macon is gearing up to welcome some big acts back to Central Georgia for the Macon Music Festival. Anthony Hamilton is just one of the acts set to perform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
multihousingnews.com
Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan
The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
WJBF.com
Ghost hunting event happening in Eatonton in October
EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton. The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise...
Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact
MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
'Good people take care of people': Dublin plans to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin is getting ready to welcome some new faces. Millions in Florida already evacuated, and now folks in Coastal Georgia have to decide when and where to go as Hurricane Ian continues inward. Located right off I-16, you'll find the City of Dublin.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
wgxa.tv
"Cut pumpkins not babies": Anti-circumcision protesters showed up in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- A protest held in middle Georgia caught many people's attention in Warner Robins Wednesday. The people behind the protest are known as "Bloodstained Men", an anti-circumcision activist group. The founder, Brother K, says he wants to educate parents and encourage laws to be put in place...
41nbc.com
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
Comments / 0