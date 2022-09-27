ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juliette, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Macon, GA
Restaurants
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
Macon, GA
Society
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Georgia Society
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Food Drink#Charity
wgxa.tv

Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
WJBF.com

Ghost hunting event happening in Eatonton in October

EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton. The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise...
EATONTON, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact

MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
13WMAZ

Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy