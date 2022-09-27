ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
bobcatmultimedia.com

Morning Grind opens

Morning Grind, conveniently located on the corner of North Columbia and West Montgomery, began renovations in August. The shop is tentatively set to open on Oct. 13. With chilly Milledgeville mornings creeping around the corner, a warm drink is on every student’s mind. Their menu will feature drip coffees, cold brew, an espresso bar, smoothies, pastries and breakfast sandwiches as well as a limited lunch menu.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Ghost hunting event happening in Eatonton in October

EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton. The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise...
EATONTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Volunteers#Antique#Beer#Electronics#Preview Party#Macon Beer Co#Flea Market
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Ways to Save and find the best deals on groceries

MACON, Ga. — According to the U.S Department of Labor Statistics, the average U.S. household spends about $412 a month on groceries. That's about $4,942 annually. While we need food and can't say no to it, here are a few tips to save at the grocery store. 1. Grocery...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
wgxa.tv

Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact

MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy