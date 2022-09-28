Read full article on original website
Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1
CLEVELAND (AP)Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.
Guardians’ Cal Quantrill puts perfect home mark on line vs. Rays
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday looking to make a bit of history. Quantrill will seek to remain perfect at home when he and his teammates close a three-game series against the visiting Rays. With Cleveland locked into the No. 3 spot among...
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP)Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramirez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth...
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP)Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in...
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Brendon Davis, a 25-year-old infielder, got a surprise callup and will be in the lineup when Detroit hosts the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a three-game series.
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles’ loss to Red Sox
TORONTO (AP)The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL’s three wild cards, the Blue Jays...
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season,...
Twins’ Joe Ryan looks to maintain mastery of Tigers
Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan will look for his fourth consecutive win over the Tigers this season when the teams begin a three-game series in Detroit on Friday night. In three starts vs. Detroit this year, the rookie is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA. Ryan has given up just two runs and eight hits over 17 2/3 innings in those outings, with two walks and 25 strikeouts.
Angels relying on prospects against Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels will host the Texas Rangers for the first game of the Angels’ final home series of the season on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Being out of the pennant race for several weeks has allowed the Angels to get a good look at some of their prospects, and the latest to get his opportunity is catcher Logan O’Hoppe.
Angels’ Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th vs Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up. Capel hit a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into...
Padres aim to inch closer to playoffs in opener vs. White Sox
In April, the Chicago White Sox were favored to win the American League Central while the San Diego Padres were hoping to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. While Chicago’s playoff aspirations have been dashed, the team comes to San Diego on Friday night looking to...
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP)Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the...
Giants aim to remain hot in opener vs. Diamondbacks
A pitcher enjoying a memorable season and a hitter still basking in the glory of a historic at-bat are scheduled to go head-to-head Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series against the host San Francisco Giants. The National League West teams begin the last six games of...
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
Mariners’ 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh’s walk-off HR
SEATTLE (AP)More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP)CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind...
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP)With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs – including the game-winning single in the 10th inning – to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
After clincher, Mariners look to improve wild-card position
The Seattle Mariners might have a few bleary-eyed players, and even some coaches, when they take on the visiting Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. The Mariners (86-70) put an end to a 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the A’s on Friday night. Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh socked a tiebreaking, game-ending homer on a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe on the second deck in right field.
Twin bill vs. Nats critical for Phillies’ wild-card hopes
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to continue their season-long dominance of the host Washington Nationals and take one step closer to a postseason berth in a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. The Phillies (84-72) have defeated the Nationals (54-102) nine straight times and have won 14 of the teams’ 16 meetings...
Against Red Sox, Blue Jays aim to strengthen wild-card standing
The Toronto Blue Jays will try to move closer to earning the top American League wild-card spot Saturday afternoon by clinching their three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays (88-69) won the series opener Friday night 9-0 to end a three-game winning streak by the Red...
