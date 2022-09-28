Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Do you really have to check out of a hotel?
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. I can probably count on one hand the times I’ve checked out of a hotel. I usually leave as discreetly and quickly as possible. I’m doubly unlikely to check out if there’s a queue at the front desk. And having never experienced backlash of any kind for skipping the process, it just seems wholly unnecessary, no matter how simple.
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Canada will drop all COVID-19 entry requirements on Oct. 1. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take a test before arrival.
msn.com
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
The 5 Major Differences Between Airbnb and Vrbo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Today’s travelers have many options for accommodations that go beyond the traditional hotel stay. The advent of several short-term rental booking sites, such Airbnb, has opened up the opportunity to rent everything from a room for one to a house on the beach that sleeps 20. The fact that many rentals offer additional spaces, such as kitchens and patios, helps to make these platforms even more appealing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
msn.com
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
drifttravel.com
Exodus Travels’ 2022 Life of Adventure Contest is Back!
Leading adventure tour operator, and Your Guide to the World, Exodus Travels is celebrating the return of travel by bringing back its popular #LifeofAdventure contest, running from Sept. 27 to Dec. 20, 2022, with a chance to win a different trip every year for life!. As the first travel company...
activebeat.com
Best Money Saving Travel Tips
Popular travel destinations tend to have costly tourist traps, but connecting with locals can help you find authentic and cost-effective experiences. You can find cheap flights by browsing travel search engines and booking flights during the offseason. Instead of booking a fancy hotel, you can stay in Airbnbs, hostels and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26 of our favorite travel wallets for staying organized on the go
A good travel wallet will keep your belongings safe and organized on your next trip. Here are 26 of our favorite wallets for travel.
msn.com
Amazing destinations you never thought to visit
Slide 1 of 31: In order to grow as a person—to learn new things about the world and yourself—it’s important that you wander off the beaten path every once in a while to experience new things. The same goes for travel. Instead of vacationing in the same locations that everyone else has visited, consider exploring someplace a little unexpected for your next vacation. You might be surprised.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures
Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.“There’s a new need to seize the moment post-Covid, and people are not letting anything stop them from taking that dream trip, even travelling on their own,” Wild...
Engadget
Google Maps will help you discover a neighborhood's 'vibe'
Google may soon give you a feel for a city district before you've ever set foot in it. The company is introducing a "neighborhood vibe' feature for Maps on Android and iOS that will help you learn what's new and worth seeing in a particular area through info and imagery. You may discover a historic quarter full of landmarks and museums, or the hottest restaurants in the chic part of town.
msn.com
20 lesser-known sunny destinations worth visiting
Slide 1 of 21: Looking to get off the beaten path on your next vacation? Here are 20 places around the world that see lots of sunshine and fewer tourists than many holiday hot spots. Fabulous beaches, fantastic wine, fascinating history—whatever inspires you to pack your bags, you’ll find it in our selection of under-the-radar destinations.
Comments / 0