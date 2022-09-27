Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
tinyhousetalk.com
18-ft. Overnighter Tiny House by Nordic and Spruce
The Overnighter is Nordic & Spruce’s mid-sized tiny house, clocking in at 18 feet long. It has no lofts, just expansive ceilings, and beautiful minimalism. There’s a bed that doubles as the couch area, a bench for one that could you butt a table up to, and an open-concept soaking tub!
The Internet Is Losing It Over This $1.4 Million House Listing With A Toilet in the Bedroom
Luxury real estate has always been its own beast. But thanks to social media, some truly strange million-dollar listings have gone viral, as everyday people question how such eccentric houses can carry such high asking prices. That’s what happened to a $1.4 million Toronto home which features, among other things,...
hunker.com
This House for Sale Looks Just Like a Medieval Castle
Forget that cute craftsman bungalow you were looking to buy. Instead, who's up for a tudor-meets-gothic castle?. That's exactly what you'll find on the market in Rochester, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. The 6,100-square-foot private home is designed to look exactly like a medieval castle. It sits on six wooded acres in the center of a moat, complete with a drawbridge and portcullis (the retractable metal gate at the end of the drawbridge).
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million
This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with TechnoGym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble.
Popculture
Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate Sold Over Asking Price
Johnny Cash had a palatial home built for himself in his lifetime, and it just sold for an exorbitant price. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house recently sold for $1.85 million – about $55,000 more than the price it was listed for back in June. Photos from the real estate listing allow us to take a virtual tour of the house from the comfort of home.
This $13 Million Japanese-Inspired House in Beverly Hills Has a Floating Tea Room
This mid-century home is grounded in Japanese design. A minimalist residence in Beverly Hills has just hit the market and for a cool $12.9 million, it could very well be your new Zen-like sanctuary. The modular abode integrates minka architecture, and the design echoes many of the same details found in this traditional style of Japanese housing. Think clean lines, lots of natural wood and period hardware. There’s also a koi pond, massive shoji screen walls and a floating chashitsu—or tearoom—across its 7,500 square feet.
tinyhousetalk.com
20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere for $35,500
It’s always awesome to find a tiny house at a steal of a price, and this 20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere is just that. At only $35,500 for the base model, you’ll get a complete home AND there’s no loft. Instead, the builder installed a DIY Murphy bed that also has a flip-down table.
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
CONTEMPORIST
This Tall And Thin House Is Designed For Living Across Five Floors
85 Design has sent us photos of their recently finished project, a modern home in Vietnam, that’s located on a small piece of land and includes a large arched opening on its facade. Due to the small land size (5m x 20m), and the need to design a home...
Before and After: A $3,000 Vintage-Inspired Redo Gives This Tiny LA Kitchen a Big New Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Breakups are awful, but at least sometimes they beget good design. (See: This fabulous post-breakup Brooklyn studio, this crash landing so-called “Cougar Den,” and finally, see: How to Reclaim Your Space Post-Breakup.)
