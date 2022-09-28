ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Appleby looks to have spied a nice opening for Secret State, who has the chance to regain the winning thread in the Listed Peroni Nastro Azzurro Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot. The Godolphin-owned colt has been ultra-progressive so far this term, following up a second on debut behind the...
Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity

Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
County Championship: Lancashire beat champions Surrey inside three days

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Lancashire 512: Jennings 199, Balderson 97; Moriarty 5-163 Surrey 209 & 173: Burns 61; Hartley 5-52, Parkinson 3-57 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by an innings and 130 runs. Lancashire wrapped up an impressive victory over county champions...
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp

Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
Rugby League World Cup: England name Dom Young and Victor Radley in squad

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad. Newcastle Knights winger...
Corey Hall: Wakefield Trinity centre signs new two-year deal

Centre Corey Hall has signed a new two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity after an impressive first season. The 20-year-old scored seven tries in 26 games in a breakout campaign for Trinity, having moved to Belle Vue from Leeds Rhinos the previous winter. The former Wigan and England academy player has...
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha 'jets in' for crucial match against Nottingham Forest on Monday, with pressure intensifying on manager Brendan Rodgers after a winless start to the season

Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is set to attend his first match in over six weeks this weekend as pressure intensifies around the future of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under mounting pressure. Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium...
