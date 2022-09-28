Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a shooting involving an Indiana State Excise Officer that took place in South Bend Thursday night. According to police, an excise officer was working a special detail around local convenience stores when he began following a silver vehicle.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman ID'd as bicyclist fatally injured in Arlington Heights crash on Lake Cook Road
A woman has died after an Arlington Heights crash involving two cars and a bicycle Thursday morning.
wkvi.com
Knox Man Arrested on Several Charges while on School Property
A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, September 28 on several charges following an investigation into a call about a suspicious person. Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith said the Knox City Police Department received information abut a suspicious man pushing a child in a stroller while walking in front of traffic on Culver Road. The man then walked toward the rear of the Starke County Public Library – Henry F. Schricker Branch.
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Josiah Brown, boy pushed into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died of drowning, autopsy confirms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who died after his aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died as a result of drowning.Josiah died Sunday at Lurie Children's Hospital, six days after Fire Department divers pulled him out of the lake in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday afternoon that an autopsy determined he died as a result of complications from drowning, and his death was ruled a homicide.Josiah's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to...
Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
fox32chicago.com
Pair charged with robbing Red Line rider at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A teen and a man have been charged with robbing a CTA Red Line rider Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. Martreon Ollison, 20, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of flashing weapons and robbing a 28-year-old man who was riding a train around 3 a.m. near the 87th Street station, police said.
'Got him yet?': Boy overhears kidnappers plotting, escapes abduction
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert after a man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in the Portage Park neighborhood. The boy was walking around 4 p.m. northbound on Laramie Avenue near Pensacola Avenue when he was approached by a man who said he had something for him, police said.
KCJJ
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
fox32chicago.com
Construction worker shot during robbery on South Side
CHICAGO - A worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site Thursday afternoon in West Englewood, police said. The 42-year-old man was working in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said. When the...
Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects while walking in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is robbed in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday just after midnight. Police said around 12:10 a.m., a 45-year-old man was walking southbound, in the 4600 block of North Rockwell when a black SUV approached. Three unknown male offenders exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victim's belongings. The victim complied and the offenders got back into the SUV with the property and fled southbound. Some of the victim's belongings were recovered several blocks away, police said. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Comments / 0