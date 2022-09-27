ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

buenavistacolorado.org

Weekly Events at The Stardust Event Center

Here’s what’s happening this week at The Stardust Event Center. Thursday, 9|28|22 – 6:00pm – 9:00pm – Open Mic Happy Hour. Friday, 9|30|22 – 7:00pm – Family Movie Night – Hocus Pocus 2. Saturday, 10|1|22 – 9:30am – Family Movie Morning –...
Justin’s Palak Paneer brought to you by Mountain Homes Lending

Besides helping people achieve financial security through homeownership, I’d like to share another one of my passions with you – Cooking!. This is one of my favorite Indian dishes and I’ve been tweaking this recipe for 20 years. This is my latest and favorite iteration so far. It’s hard to get Indian cheese in these parts, so I often substitute chicken or tofu. Hope you like it!
