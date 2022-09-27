Read full article on original website
League of Women Voters Help Make Democracy Work
Throughout the month of October, the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is offering a variety of programs designed to deliver voter information about local, state and federal elections. Vote 411, the online election information site, goes live October 3rd. Available in both English and Spanish, the site allows...
ACA Products – CDL Drivers (Class A&B), Crusher Personnel, Loader Operators, and Mechanics.
ACA Products in Buena Vista, CO, is currently seeking to add individuals to our talented team! We are accepting applications for CDL Drivers (Class A&B), Crusher Personnel, Loader Operators, and Mechanics. Experience is a plus, but we are willing to train the right person. Pay is $15-$25 per hour depending on experience and position. Overtime pay is available and encouraged. Come be a part of a great team that takes pride in our work and our community while learning life long valuable skills.
