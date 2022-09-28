WEATHER 9-28,2021 Fire Danger

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph will bring marginal fire danger conditions to the mid state today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 mph on Wednesday will continue the marginal fire danger risk across the mid state.Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.Clear, with a low around 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

