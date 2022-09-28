ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER 9-28,2021 Fire Danger

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph will bring marginal fire danger conditions to the mid state today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 mph on Wednesday will continue the marginal fire danger risk across the mid state.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

The post WEATHER 9-28,2021 Fire Danger appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Tropical Storm Ian Brings Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall, Catastrophic Storm Surge to Florida, Heads For South Carolina

UPDATE: Sept 29, 11:13am Thursday, Tropical Storm Ian produced flash floods across central and east central Florida, heavy rainfall spreading up the northeast coast, working its way up towards Jacksonville and storm surge pushing into northeast Florida, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Inundation of up to 3-5 feet above ground level is […] The post Tropical Storm Ian Brings Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall, Catastrophic Storm Surge to Florida, Heads For South Carolina appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Travel to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Ian Relief

Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) left Thursday morning for Ridgeland, South Carolina, to assist Palmetto Electric Cooperative with power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Palmetto Electric serves over 75,000 members in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties along the southern coast of South Carolina. Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest Florida coastline […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Travel to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Ian Relief appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Hurricane Ian Quickly Moves Toward South Carolina

UPDATE: Sept 30, 11:52am At 1100 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Ian is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). Ian is forecast to move more quickly toward the north Friday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night. […] The post Hurricane Ian Quickly Moves Toward South Carolina appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHARLESTON, SC
Cheatham County Source

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Middle Tennessee high school football week seven is in the books, and we have all the finals right here. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Scores will be updated as finals come in.   Cheatham White House Heritage […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Cheatham County Source

Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $355 Million for Sept. 30 Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 9/28/2022 – Almost two months after an incredible $1.337 billion Mega Millions® prize was won in Illinois on July 29, the jackpot excitement is starting to build again. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 14, 24, 43 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball […] The post Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $355 Million for Sept. 30 Drawing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cheatham County Source

Majority of Tennessee Counties Reporting Unemployment Rates Below 5%

Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%. Williamson County’s unemployment rate was the lowest […] The post Majority of Tennessee Counties Reporting Unemployment Rates Below 5% appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location […] The post One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WOODBURY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 18 to September 23. Cheatham County Source How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 18, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennesseans about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them. “Our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations and I were recently made aware of a new misleading mailer trying to […] The post Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing

Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle K, 2001 Belmont Blvd. in Nashville, and the Millington ticket was […] The post $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy