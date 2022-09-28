ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER 9-28,2021 Fire Danger

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph will bring marginal fire danger conditions to the mid state today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 mph on Wednesday will continue the marginal fire danger risk across the mid state.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

The post WEATHER 9-28,2021 Fire Danger appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 9-29,2022 Dry and Cool

Another dry and cool day on tap. Make sure to be aware that with gusty winds and this dry air that fires can get out of control quickly. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday Night Clear, with a low around […] The post WEATHER 9-29,2022 Dry and Cool appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting lane closures on Interstate 24 over the weekend for work on the median. The work on I-24 will begin Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, October 3, at 5 a.m. at State Route 254/Bell Road (Exit 59). Crews with Bell and Associates will be […] The post Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Tropical Storm Ian Brings Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall, Catastrophic Storm Surge to Florida, Heads For South Carolina

UPDATE: Sept 29, 11:13am Thursday, Tropical Storm Ian produced flash floods across central and east central Florida, heavy rainfall spreading up the northeast coast, working its way up towards Jacksonville and storm surge pushing into northeast Florida, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Inundation of up to 3-5 feet above ground level is […] The post Tropical Storm Ian Brings Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall, Catastrophic Storm Surge to Florida, Heads For South Carolina appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FLORIDA STATE
Wilson County Source

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall – Here’s the Latest

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast, where a Storm Surge Warning has beeHurrn issued, reports National Weather Service. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian: UPDATE: Sept 28 5:11pm Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples and the Fort Myers area, reports NOAA. On the forecast […] The post Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall – Here’s the Latest appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 9-26,2022-Windy Start To the Work Week

Windy day ahead, but temps remain comfortable! Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. For your […] The post WEATHER 9-26,2022-Windy Start To the Work Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Hurricane Ian Quickly Moves Toward South Carolina

UPDATE: Sept 30, 11:52am At 1100 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Ian is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). Ian is forecast to move more quickly toward the north Friday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night. […] The post Hurricane Ian Quickly Moves Toward South Carolina appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHARLESTON, SC
Wilson County Source

What We Know About Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast, where a Storm Surge Warning has beeHurrn issued, reports National Weather Service. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian: UPDATE: Sept 28 5:11pm Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples and the Fort Myers area, reports NOAA. On the forecast […] The post What We Know About Hurricane Ian appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FLORIDA STATE
Wilson County Source

Titans Raiders Weather 9-25,2022

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below: Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west […] The post Titans Raiders Weather 9-25,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Middle Tennessee#National Weather Service
Wilson County Source

Williamson Medical Center Ambulance Strike Team Deploys to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals are part of an Ambulance Strike Team deployed alongside Type IV A-Team professionals from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to Florida in preparation for the expected impact of Hurricane Ian. Three Ambulance Strike Teams including advanced life support ambulances and 37 EMS professionals from across the […] The post Williamson Medical Center Ambulance Strike Team Deploys to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FLORIDA STATE
Wilson County Source

Can My Pool Be Built On A Slope?

Pool construction is not always a simple feat. With hilly and mountainous landscapes in Tennessee, not many backyards are perfectly flat. If you have dreamed of having an inground pool in your backyard, but you have hesitated because of your backyard’s terrain, fear no more! Together, with a little bit of thoughtful design and careful […] The post Can My Pool Be Built On A Slope? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Bed Bath and Beyond to Close 150 Stores

Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will close 150 “low producing” stores, states a release. So far, the company has only released the locations of 56 of the soon-to-be-closed locations and none of the announced closures are in Tennessee. See the complete list of closures here. Sue Gove, Director & Interim Chief Executive Officer shared […] The post Bed Bath and Beyond to Close 150 Stores appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $355 Million for Sept. 30 Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 9/28/2022 – Almost two months after an incredible $1.337 billion Mega Millions® prize was won in Illinois on July 29, the jackpot excitement is starting to build again. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 14, 24, 43 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball […] The post Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $355 Million for Sept. 30 Drawing appeared first on Wilson County Source.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Wilson County Source

Majority of Tennessee Counties Reporting Unemployment Rates Below 5%

Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%. Williamson County’s unemployment rate was the lowest […] The post Majority of Tennessee Counties Reporting Unemployment Rates Below 5% appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Cane Ridge vs Smyrna Preview

Our game of the week this weekend takes us to Smyrna, where the 5-1 Cane Ridge Ravens take on the 6-0 Smyrna Bulldogs. This is a matchup between the top squads in 6A Region 6. Both teams are undefeated in district play. Which team will suffer their first district loss and who will take control […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Cane Ridge vs Smyrna Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SMYRNA, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night on 8th Avenue South

From Metro Police September 27, 2022 – As part of a continuing effort to improve safety on our roadways, Traffic Division officers, joined by extra-duty MNPD personnel working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on September 30, 2022, late Friday night on 8th Avenue South, north […] The post Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night on 8th Avenue South appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day

September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today. Honest Coffee Roasters photo from Honest Coffee Roaster Facebook 230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN […] The post 20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location […] The post One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WOODBURY, TN
Wilson County Source

Blue Raiders Fall Short in Comeback Against UTSA

Middle Tennessee football had a shot late, but when a 4th and long pass with under five minutes to play was broken up down eight points, the last gasp from the Blue Raiders was unanswered, with MTSU falling 45-30 to UTSA on Friday night at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders (3-2, 0-1 C-USA) […] The post Blue Raiders Fall Short in Comeback Against UTSA appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Deborah Lee Kanatzar

Deborah Lee Kanatzar of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday,  September 21, 2022, she was 71 years old. Deb was born in Bismarck, ND and was the daughter of the late, Vernon and LaVerne Palloch Carlson. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Deb was formerly employed by Wynn’s Precision, Lebanon, Tennessee, […] The post OBITUARY: Deborah Lee Kanatzar appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy