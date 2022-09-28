Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip
A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive.
Fox5 KVVU
You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
Fox5 KVVU
1 October Memorial Committee generates ideas, has timeline for design
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 1 October Memorial Committee keeps asking for local artists’ ideas for a permanent memorial, with hopes for a design submitted for approval by September 2023. A Clark County website showcases the ideas from various artists, featuring sketches, poetry, photography and music. One submission...
Fox5 KVVU
Lantern ceremony honors 1 October victims and survivors
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center held a virtual lantern ceremony where people impacted by the 1 October shooting could pre-register...
Fox5 KVVU
Streets reopen after suspicious item investigation in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The investigation took place near S. Casino Center Boulevard and E. Clark Avenue, near the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center. Police shut down the area to vehicles and pedestrians. Police said...
Fox5 KVVU
Butterfly habitat exhibit returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this fall. According to a news release, guests are invited to “take flight” as the seasonal butterfly habitat returns to the venue from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. According to...
Fox5 KVVU
The frame goes up and the tears begin..
A very emotional moment as the frame is raised for the Paredes home. The build would not be possible without the contributions of our eight community partners. This year our Super Build partners include Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Home Depot Foundation, Les Olson Company, Palm Mortuaries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family that survived 1 October using their story to help others
Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. 1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress. Updated: 5 hours ago. A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire...
Fox5 KVVU
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 10 hours...
Fox5 KVVU
Survivors return to Las Vegas for their 1 October healing journey
Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape. Updated: 4 hours ago. Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada...
Fox5 KVVU
Sisolak orders flags at half-staff for anniversary of Vegas shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. flags in the state to fly at half mast for the fifth anniversary of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas. The Oct.1 2017 shooting killed 58 people during a music festival. More than 500 people were also injured in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Escaped inmate was captured as he was trying to flee to Tijuana
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was captured Wednesday night as he was trying to flee to Tijuana, Mexico. According to Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Duarte-Herrera was at a bus station near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night when...
Fox5 KVVU
Interactive haunt experience to open at Tivoli Village this Halloween season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new interactive haunt experience is set to open its doors at Tivoli Village this Halloween season. According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “Fear Factory Las Vegas,” celebrates “all things monsters, macabre, and more!”. Organizers of Fear Factory Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels after an inmate escaped from an Indian Springs prison on Sept. 23. Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Friday morning that he had “requested and received” Daniels’ resignation, effective...
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 to host free launch party on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As they gear up for next year’s highly-anticipated Formula 1 race, the company announced Wednesday that they will host a free launch party this November on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the free event will be held from 11 a.m....
Fox5 KVVU
1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire hope in the midst of tragedy, and attracted a surge of interest as the 1 October Memorial Committee seeks artistic submissions for a future memorial. Matt Ballaro, Las Vegas-born and raised, submitted his song “Vegas Strong”...
Fox5 KVVU
Service dogs remain a crucial support to 1 October survivors
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Cielo, a trained service K-9 for Nadine Lusmoeller, is specially adept to help...
