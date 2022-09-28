ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip

A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive.
Fox5 KVVU

You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
Fox5 KVVU

1 October Memorial Committee generates ideas, has timeline for design

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 1 October Memorial Committee keeps asking for local artists’ ideas for a permanent memorial, with hopes for a design submitted for approval by September 2023. A Clark County website showcases the ideas from various artists, featuring sketches, poetry, photography and music. One submission...
Fox5 KVVU

Lantern ceremony honors 1 October victims and survivors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center held a virtual lantern ceremony where people impacted by the 1 October shooting could pre-register...
Fox5 KVVU

Streets reopen after suspicious item investigation in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The investigation took place near S. Casino Center Boulevard and E. Clark Avenue, near the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center. Police shut down the area to vehicles and pedestrians. Police said...
Fox5 KVVU

Butterfly habitat exhibit returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this fall. According to a news release, guests are invited to “take flight” as the seasonal butterfly habitat returns to the venue from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. According to...
Fox5 KVVU

The frame goes up and the tears begin..

A very emotional moment as the frame is raised for the Paredes home. The build would not be possible without the contributions of our eight community partners. This year our Super Build partners include Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Home Depot Foundation, Les Olson Company, Palm Mortuaries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas family that survived 1 October using their story to help others

Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. 1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress. Updated: 5 hours ago. A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire...
Carolyn Goodman
Fox5 KVVU

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
Fox5 KVVU

Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
Fox5 KVVU

‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle

The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 10 hours...
Fox5 KVVU

Survivors return to Las Vegas for their 1 October healing journey

Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape. Updated: 4 hours ago. Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada...
Fox5 KVVU

Sisolak orders flags at half-staff for anniversary of Vegas shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. flags in the state to fly at half mast for the fifth anniversary of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas. The Oct.1 2017 shooting killed 58 people during a music festival. More than 500 people were also injured in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
Fox5 KVVU

Formula 1 to host free launch party on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As they gear up for next year’s highly-anticipated Formula 1 race, the company announced Wednesday that they will host a free launch party this November on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the free event will be held from 11 a.m....
Fox5 KVVU

Service dogs remain a crucial support to 1 October survivors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Cielo, a trained service K-9 for Nadine Lusmoeller, is specially adept to help...
