The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars
Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Braking Bad: Automatic Emergency Braking Absent When You Need It Most
Touted as lifesaving, crash-preventing tech, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is standard equipment in most new cars sold in the United States. Over the years, AEB has successfully stemmed rear-end crashes, which often result in injuries, property damage, and even fatalities. But AAA wanted to know if the latest generation of AEB can handle higher speeds and detect moving vehicles in its path at intersections. It struggled with the former and failed with the latter.
Elon Musk Says NHTSA Needs To Stop Calling OTA Updates Recalls
On September 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla will issue a safety recall for 1.1 million vehicles across all its model lines: Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The reason for the recall is the window automatic reversal system may not react...
Here Are the Differences Between Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds, Motorized Bicycles, and Trikes
Kara SnowAll scooters are motorcycles, but not all motorcycles are scooters.
What Is a Valet Key and Why Is It Potentially Dangerous?
You may never use your car's valet key. In fact, you may not even know what it's for. Here's an explanation and why you should be careful with it. The post What Is a Valet Key and Why Is It Potentially Dangerous? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much It Costs to Insure a Teen Driver in 25 Cities
If Batman ever let Robin drive the Batmobile, it’s only because billionaire Bruce Wayne could afford to insure the teen driver. Face it, teenagers are expensive. They eat a lot, they need a lot of clothes, they’re involved in lots of activities. According to the USDA, families in a higher income range (above $107,400 a year) spend about $23,380 a year on a 17-year-old.
To Ensure Access to Electric Cars, Some Activists Are Calling Attention to ‘Charging Deserts’
This story was originally published by Grist. Advocates for low-income communities and people of color have long argued that if electric cars are necessary for American roads and the health of the planet, then they should be accessible to all Americans, not just the ones with disposable income. But for...
Over 188,000 2017-19 Subaru Imprezas Recalled for Dim Headlights
Here's a look at the recall order for 188,000 units of 2017 to 2019 model year Subaru Impreza models due to dim headlights. The post Over 188,000 2017-19 Subaru Imprezas Recalled for Dim Headlights appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
