Back to School walk-in vaccine clinic today in Dayton
DAYTON — Public Health- Dayton & Montgomery County will be holding a back to school vaccine clinic today, according to a post on its Facebook page.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Back to school vaccination clinic today in Montgomery County
It will take place at the Reibold Building on 117 South Main Street in Dayton from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Walk-ins will be taken until the clinic capacity is reached, Public Heath- Dayton & Montgomery County said.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany children to their appointment.
The following items must be brought:
- Immunization (shot) record
- Insurance card(s) - Many insurance providers, including all Medicaid plans, are accepted for immunizations. No child is turned away if the cost is unaffordable.
- Form of payment (if applicable): cash, check or credit card
- If the person bringing in the child is not the legal guardian/parent, download the Designation of Another Person to Consent for Treatment Form here
- Any custody or guardianship papers (if applicable)• Photo ID for parent/legal guardian
- Wearing a face mask is required
Free parking is available in the Reibold Building parking garage.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1