Dayton, OH

Back to School walk-in vaccine clinic today in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — Public Health- Dayton & Montgomery County will be holding a back to school vaccine clinic today, according to a post on its Facebook page.

It will take place at the Reibold Building on 117 South Main Street in Dayton from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Walk-ins will be taken until the clinic capacity is reached, Public Heath- Dayton & Montgomery County said.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany children to their appointment.

The following items must be brought:

  • Immunization (shot) record
  • Insurance card(s) - Many insurance providers, including all Medicaid plans, are accepted for immunizations. No child is turned away if the cost is unaffordable.
  • Form of payment (if applicable): cash, check or credit card
  • If the person bringing in the child is not the legal guardian/parent, download the Designation of Another Person to Consent for Treatment Form here
  • Any custody or guardianship papers (if applicable)• Photo ID for parent/legal guardian
  • Wearing a face mask is required

Free parking is available in the Reibold Building parking garage.

