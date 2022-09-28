Read full article on original website
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Loomis packed with fall events
There is a lot of fun to be had in Loomis this fall season. The 35th annual Eggplant Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and includes live music, a street chalk art contest, food vendors and more. "It's a fun community event. It brings all of...
Barktoberfest to Halloween events happen every fall in Rocklin
Rocklin is full of family-friendly events for community members of all ages to enjoy this fall season. Movies in the Park will happen Oct. 14 at 7 pm. Bring a blanket and chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars at Kathy Lund Park. Admission is free and food trucks will be available for cash or debit purchase before the showing.
It's fall in Roseville!
It’s finally fall! After many days of scorching weather that reached nearly 115 degrees on occasion, Roseville-area residents can look forward to not only cooler weather but seasonal activities as well. One of the usual sights to look forward to during the season is the changing of the leaves....
30th Anniversary Folsom Renaissance Faire draws thousands
This past weekend, thousands of people of all ages flocked to the city to take a trip back in time and they certainly had a great time doing so. The Renaissance Faire returned for its 30th year to transform Folsom City Lions Park into a lively village to replicate Shakespeare’s England.
Thunder in the Park roars into Cameron Park
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce for the annual Thunder in the Park Car Show featuring classic cars and trucks, live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, vendor booths and more at Cameron Park Lake. Pre-registration for those with pre-1974 classic cars who want to enter a vehicle closes...
Folsom's Zittel Farms is bustling once again as
October still has a couple of days until it arrives but Zittel Farms in Folsom has been bustling with visitors already all searching for that perfect pumpkin. Zittel Farms has been a destination for families to kick off the holiday season since 1976. Nestled in the heart of the city, it remains a destination for generations of Folsom residents as well as distant travelers each year.
Ranch style home in Folsom
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is in one of Folsom’s well-established neighborhoods in the heart of the city and is listed by John Domeier of Legends Real Estate office in Folsom for $510,000. Located at 117 Braircliff Drive, this home is great for a first-time buyer...
Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival sets $7,000 grand prize for 2022 event
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Pumpkin growers from all over California are expected to descend upon the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival Saturday at 7 a.m. in hopes of securing the $7,000 grand prize. For 28 years, giant pumpkin growers have attended the fall festival at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road...
Folsom's glass pumpkin patch is sure to blow you away
A special type of pumpkin patch is returning to the Folsom Public Art Center on Oct. 8. This isn’t your typical field of gourds; this patch is made up of pumpkins made of glass. Presented by the Folsom Parks and Recreation Department and 2BGlass Studio, this popular annual event...
"The Boardwalk" in Orangevale to reopen as hybrid restaurant/live music venue
ORANGEVALE – Less than a year after seemingly closing its doors for good, a live music staple in Orangevale is now set to return. The Boardwalk closed back in January after 35 years of hosting bands. It had been put up for sale in April 2021 after part-owner Mark Earl passed away. The venue had also been hit hard by the pandemic. Derek Clark and Sara Green, who also own Palm Tree Brewing Company in Orangevale, have since bought the property – and the intellectual rights to the Boardwalk name. Now, on Monday, the new owners have announced that the Boardwalk will be reborn as a hybrid eatery and live music venue. Daytime hours will see the place run as Palm Tree at the Boardwalk, a Polynesian/American food joint. Thursday through Saturday nights will see the return of live music to the Boardwalk. The new owners say they are aiming to get established acts as well as up-and-coming artists booked. A ribbon cutting for the reborn Boardwalk is scheduled for Oct. 13. Alternative rock veterans The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are also already scheduled for an Oct. 14 gig at the new Boardwalk, according to the venue's website.
Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk to reopen under new ownership
The Sacramento County music venue The Boardwalk is reopening under new ownership. The Boardwalk in Orangevale first opened in 1987 and hosted more than that 1,900 concerts featuring local and touring acts. Megadeth once did an acoustic set there. Former owner Sandy Silk closed the venue earlier this year, citing...
Roseville Secret Ravine Cleanup this Saturday, October 1
Volunteers wanted for trash and debris removal project. Roseville, Calif. – Join the Valley Foothill Watersheds Collaborative (VFWC) and the City of Roseville as a volunteer to help restore Secret Ravine, a favorite local creek. On Saturday, October 1, 2022 March 7th from 9am – 12:00 noon watershed stewards...
Merilyn Mae Fleming Lindbloom 8/23/1929 - 7/17/2022
Merilyn crossed the Jordan River in her sleep, welcomed by numerous friends and family on the other side. She was born in Pasadena, CA graduating from Pomona Highschool in 1947. She lived 45 years in Southern California where she earned her Nursing Degree in 1965; she continued her education in later years earning her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1988.
UC Master Gardeners of Placer County release 2023 calendar, gardening guide
More Americans than ever are turning to home gardens to help cut the cost of their food bill, and the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County have produced a calendar and gardening guide – “Garden Trends – Tips For Enhancing Your Space” – that will help even a novice gardener have success in their backyard.
Would you buy it? Sacramento home inspired by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A home with a distinct Antoni Gaudí-esque flair has hit the market in Sacramento and getting attention onZillow Gone Wild. The 2,320-square-foot property at 2510 Coleman Way in the Curtis Park neighborhood has a listing price of $825,000. Many rooms inside were inspired by Gaudí,...
Food Review: Noah’s Bagels
One of the best bakeries in all of Roseville is a small bagel shop sandwiched in the middle of a cluster of businesses. It’s difficult to find good bagels in California, as most you could purchase at your local supermarket are not so much bagels and more just circle shaped bread marketed as such. They taste more sweet than savory and remind me of subway bread. Noah’s Bagels, however, is the best option you can get if you’re looking for a fresh, authentic, New York style bagel.
Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall
We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
Diamond Springs park impacts considered
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has approved a preliminary design for a community park in Diamond Springs. Concerns from residents and county leaders include traffic congestion and noise. David Campbell, with the Roach + Campbell landscape architecture firm, introduced three concept plans for the park to supervisors last...
Auburn Senior Health Fair, flu shot clinic has new location
The 30th annual Auburn Senior Health Fair and free flu shot clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a new location: Mount Vernon Grange Hall, 3185 Bell Road, in Auburn. For 30 years, the fair has provided an opportunity for seniors in Auburn...
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers. The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
