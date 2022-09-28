Indications that the Naples area housing market is transitioning to a balanced market became more evident during August as both inventory and days on the market increased. According to the August 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), overall inventory increased 71.3 percent to 2,140 properties from 1,249 properties in August 2021. Of the homes on the market during August, 35.8 percent of them (766) experienced a price decrease and the overall list price received for the month slipped slightly to 96.4 percent from 99.2 percent in August 2021. Broker analysts say these factors are attributed to seller and buyer behaviors that resemble a healthy market environment.

