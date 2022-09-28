ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida Weekly

August report shows a healthy housing market

Indications that the Naples area housing market is transitioning to a balanced market became more evident during August as both inventory and days on the market increased. According to the August 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), overall inventory increased 71.3 percent to 2,140 properties from 1,249 properties in August 2021. Of the homes on the market during August, 35.8 percent of them (766) experienced a price decrease and the overall list price received for the month slipped slightly to 96.4 percent from 99.2 percent in August 2021. Broker analysts say these factors are attributed to seller and buyer behaviors that resemble a healthy market environment.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations

[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Publix and Walmart closing stores, cutting hours as storm nears

Time to pick up groceries may be running short. Grocery chains with stores across Southwest Florida are starting to adjust closing times and making plans for the next couple of days as they try to balance the needs of customers and employees. Publix Super Markets, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Heatherwood finishes Crisp & Green restaurant

Heatherwood Construction Company recently completed work on a 3,500-square-foot Crisp & Green Restaurant at the Pointe at Founders Square at the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. The completion of the project, which is the flagship location of the Minneapolis-based restaurant chain, brought fast-casual, healthy food dining...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

House Hunting

Exquisitely and tastefully finished, 450 Bayfront Place, #4205, offers 1,518 square feet of living space in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront Place in downtown Naples. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo boasts quartz countertops, marble backsplash, spacious island kitchen, wood floors throughout, trending matte black stainless-steel appliances, impact windows and doors, custom built-ins, new air conditioner, and beautiful water views. As a community, Bayfront Place offers the best in Neapolitan living, from restaurants and shops to boat rentals, outdoor sports and so much more, just steps from your front door.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Towering cranes fall on Port Charlotte resort construction site

Two of the five massive cranes used in the construction of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor were knocked down during Hurricane Ian. The company, in a Thursday statement, says construction crews “took significant precautions prior to the storm but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding” the cranes fell.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Tom Hayden
travelweekly.com

Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media

With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

Uline to open warehouse in Naples in Spring 2023

Uline, North America’s leading shipping supply specialist, is opening its first warehouse in Naples in spring 2023. This expansion to the Paradise Coast comes after the distribution giant experienced steady growth over the last 10 years — seeing double-digit growth consecutively for the past five years across its 13 North American branches. Uline’s newest campus in Naples plans to hire around 200 employees to staff the facility.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Grumpy Goat Coffee’s Wandering Goat summer series of roving tasting events concludes with an event at Ceremony Brewing Company from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Participating businesses are Grumpy Goat Coffee, Naples Canning Company, Cru Wine Club, Pansardo Italian Food Specialties and Olde Naples Chocolate. Attendees can meet their local master roaster, craft brewer and other food and beverage experts and sample their specialty coffee, beer, wine, craft beer, farm to jar pickled vegetables and preserves, chocolates, cheeses and artisanal Italian tapas. The event is open to the public. 10441 Packinghouse Lane, Bonita Springs. Subscribe to email alerts at www.grumpygoat.com and follow Grumpy Goat Coffee on major social media channels including Nextdoor and Yelp.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
NAPLES, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Florida Weekly

Staying AWARE

IN RECOGNITION OF OCTOBER AS Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Florida Weekly is shining a light on the disease through the eyes of one local nonprofit — one of several in Southwest Florida — that is doing its part to help women (and men) diagnosed with the disease to navigate a difficult journey.
NAPLES, FL

