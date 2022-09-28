Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Florida Weekly
August report shows a healthy housing market
Indications that the Naples area housing market is transitioning to a balanced market became more evident during August as both inventory and days on the market increased. According to the August 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), overall inventory increased 71.3 percent to 2,140 properties from 1,249 properties in August 2021. Of the homes on the market during August, 35.8 percent of them (766) experienced a price decrease and the overall list price received for the month slipped slightly to 96.4 percent from 99.2 percent in August 2021. Broker analysts say these factors are attributed to seller and buyer behaviors that resemble a healthy market environment.
businessobserverfl.com
Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations
[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
businessobserverfl.com
Publix and Walmart closing stores, cutting hours as storm nears
Time to pick up groceries may be running short. Grocery chains with stores across Southwest Florida are starting to adjust closing times and making plans for the next couple of days as they try to balance the needs of customers and employees. Publix Super Markets, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
Florida Weekly
Heatherwood finishes Crisp & Green restaurant
Heatherwood Construction Company recently completed work on a 3,500-square-foot Crisp & Green Restaurant at the Pointe at Founders Square at the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. The completion of the project, which is the flagship location of the Minneapolis-based restaurant chain, brought fast-casual, healthy food dining...
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
Florida Weekly
House Hunting
Exquisitely and tastefully finished, 450 Bayfront Place, #4205, offers 1,518 square feet of living space in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront Place in downtown Naples. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo boasts quartz countertops, marble backsplash, spacious island kitchen, wood floors throughout, trending matte black stainless-steel appliances, impact windows and doors, custom built-ins, new air conditioner, and beautiful water views. As a community, Bayfront Place offers the best in Neapolitan living, from restaurants and shops to boat rentals, outdoor sports and so much more, just steps from your front door.
businessobserverfl.com
Towering cranes fall on Port Charlotte resort construction site
Two of the five massive cranes used in the construction of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor were knocked down during Hurricane Ian. The company, in a Thursday statement, says construction crews “took significant precautions prior to the storm but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding” the cranes fell.
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
travelweekly.com
Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media
With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Florida Weekly
Uline to open warehouse in Naples in Spring 2023
Uline, North America’s leading shipping supply specialist, is opening its first warehouse in Naples in spring 2023. This expansion to the Paradise Coast comes after the distribution giant experienced steady growth over the last 10 years — seeing double-digit growth consecutively for the past five years across its 13 North American branches. Uline’s newest campus in Naples plans to hire around 200 employees to staff the facility.
Curfew in effect for Naples and Collier County
Naples and Collier County will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight (9/29) to 6 a.m. tomorrow (9/30). Collier County says there is good reason behind this curfew.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian destroys homes in North Fort Myers, uproots trees in Cape Coral
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thursday morning daylight revealed the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Lee County where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday in Cayo Costa. The 140 mph winds crumbled mobile homes along Twin Brooks Road, near Bayshore Road, in North Fort Myers. The walls of several collapsed.
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
Grumpy Goat Coffee’s Wandering Goat summer series of roving tasting events concludes with an event at Ceremony Brewing Company from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Participating businesses are Grumpy Goat Coffee, Naples Canning Company, Cru Wine Club, Pansardo Italian Food Specialties and Olde Naples Chocolate. Attendees can meet their local master roaster, craft brewer and other food and beverage experts and sample their specialty coffee, beer, wine, craft beer, farm to jar pickled vegetables and preserves, chocolates, cheeses and artisanal Italian tapas. The event is open to the public. 10441 Packinghouse Lane, Bonita Springs. Subscribe to email alerts at www.grumpygoat.com and follow Grumpy Goat Coffee on major social media channels including Nextdoor and Yelp.
Click10.com
Gas station stores in Lee, Collier counties become havens amid Hurricane Ian’s havoc
EAST NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Lee and Collier counties means driving through inundated streets despite a gas shortage, shopping only with cash at the few stores open, staying away from damaged electric poles, and finding boats stuck in unlikely areas. On Thursday, a day after...
Rescue efforts begin for Sanibel residents stuck on the island
The US Coast Guard began a rescue operation today to bring Sanibel Island residents back to the mainland.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Florida Weekly
Staying AWARE
IN RECOGNITION OF OCTOBER AS Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Florida Weekly is shining a light on the disease through the eyes of one local nonprofit — one of several in Southwest Florida — that is doing its part to help women (and men) diagnosed with the disease to navigate a difficult journey.
