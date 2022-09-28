Read full article on original website
1971 Ford Mustang Is A Severely Underappreciated Pony Car
This muscle car-inspired Mustang sports a potent V8 and some iconic styling. The early 1970s were a pretty interesting time for the American muscle and pony cars we all know and love. On one hand you had the soon-to-be gas crisis which, as we all know, would essentially demolish the performance industry for a few years. However, consider the incredible innovations that were made between 1970 and 1972 that made the cars pretty iconic to American audiences across the nation. One particularly good example of this was the Ford Mustang which had a reputation for looking good and being really fast for its time. If you need some proof, you need only look at this 1971 Ford Mustang in all of its glory.
Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive
Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
FOXBusiness
Ford's two recalls hit nearly 500,000 vehicles
Ford Motor Company issued two separate recall notices this week impacting nearly half a million vehicles, including cars, trucks and SUVs spanning several model years. On Wednesday, the auto giant sent out an alert recalling certain F-250, F-350 and F-450 pickups and Lincoln Continental cars, all from 2017 through 2020 to the tune of 277,000 vehicles, because the rearview camera lens on the covered models can get clouding and impair visibility for the driver.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Did You Know GM Copied Ford’s SecuriCode Keypad?
GMGM apparently started making its own version in 2015, which is very similar to Ford's keypad entry system.
torquenews.com
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
The S650 Mustang Has 4 Advantages Over the S550
The new S650 features a redesigned exterior, a fully updated interior, and the promise of more horsepower. However, there are a few other ways the S650 trumps the S550. The post The S650 Mustang Has 4 Advantages Over the S550 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Mobile Service Will Expand In U.S.
A major component of Ford’s plan to generate billions in revenue from connected vehicle services lies in its advanced driver-assist technologies and Ford Pro subscriptions, and as such, the automaker has rolled out a number of those services in recent months. That includes the Fleet Management Software suite for FoMoCo’s commercial side of the business, as well as the Ford Pro Mobile Service, which originally launched in the UK and Germany and has grown rapidly in the months since. As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Pro Mobile Service is set to expand in Europe over the coming months and years, but that’s also the case with the U.S., it seems.
Why Are Home EV Fast Chargers so Expensive?
Here's a look at the reasoning behind why EV chargers for home installation are so expensive, including the various parts and labor costs. The post Why Are Home EV Fast Chargers so Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans Heading To Sonepar Fleet Via Penske
The Ford E-Transit got off to a hot start in the relatively new EV van segment, quickly taking over as the sales leader and securing orders from a variety of customers including Michigan State University, the state of North Carolina, FedEx, and Penske Truck Leasing, to name a few, with the medium and low-roof variants proving to be the most popular thanks to their ability to make urban deliveries. Now, Sonepar – a distributor of electrical, industrial, and safety products – is joining that group after selecting Penske to provide its new light-duty electric fleet.
fordauthority.com
Ford Kentucky Truck Plant Gets $700 Million Investment
Back in 2017, The Blue Oval invested $900 million in the Ford Kentucky Truck plant to prepare it for the production of the previous-gen Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Now, as the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty prepares to enter production at that same plant following its official debut tonight, another large investment is in order, and that’s precisely what the automaker has just committed to – to the tune of $700 million this time around.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
Autoweek.com
Gas-Engine Dodge Charger, Challenger May Yet Come after Last Call
If a re-engineered car bearing the Charger and/or Challenger name is coming along with an internal-combustion engine in 2024 or 2025, then Dodge has been less than forthcoming about its “Last Call” campaign. But if an all-new Dodge muscle car will arrive with a Hurricane six-cylinder engine and...
