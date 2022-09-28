ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Florida Weekly

Grumpy Goat Coffee's Wandering Goat summer series of roving tasting events concludes with an event at Ceremony Brewing Company from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Participating businesses are Grumpy Goat Coffee, Naples Canning Company, Cru Wine Club, Pansardo Italian Food Specialties and Olde Naples Chocolate. Attendees can meet their local master roaster, craft brewer and other food and beverage experts and sample their specialty coffee, beer, wine, craft beer, farm to jar pickled vegetables and preserves, chocolates, cheeses and artisanal Italian tapas. The event is open to the public. 10441 Packinghouse Lane, Bonita Springs.
Florida Weekly

Heatherwood finishes Crisp & Green restaurant

Heatherwood Construction Company recently completed work on a 3,500-square-foot Crisp & Green Restaurant at the Pointe at Founders Square at the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. The completion of the project, which is the flagship location of the Minneapolis-based restaurant chain, brought fast-casual, healthy food dining...
WSVN-TV

7Skyforce captures Hurricane Ian's impact in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – The path of destruction was almost unimaginable, as 7Skyforce captured the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Thursday morning. It was a huge storm, and for the first time, we're getting a bird's-eye view of the destruction it left behind. There were signs of...
travelweekly.com

Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media

With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
mynews13.com

Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
businessobserverfl.com

Towering cranes fall on Port Charlotte resort construction site

Two of the five massive cranes used in the construction of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor were knocked down during Hurricane Ian. The company, in a Thursday statement, says construction crews "took significant precautions prior to the storm but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding" the cranes fell.
Florida Weekly

The annual ride brings together cyclists on a mission to fight cancer

Whether you're celebrating survival or honoring a loved one, the Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride on March 25-26, 2023. Very early registration opens on October 1, and you can choose from multiple routes in Naples and Tampa while getting the lowest registration fees and fundraising goals available for the event.
luxury-houses.net

Seeking for $11.5 Million, One of The Most Distinctive Estates in All of Naples Comes with Exquisite Design for An Ultra Comfortable Modern Lifestyle

The Estate in Naples, a distinctive home with grand indoor-outdoor living spaces offering exquisite custom design elements for an ultra-comfortable modern lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 142 Eugenia Dr, Naples, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces.
