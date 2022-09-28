Read full article on original website
CUISINE NEWS
Grumpy Goat Coffee’s Wandering Goat summer series of roving tasting events concludes with an event at Ceremony Brewing Company from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Participating businesses are Grumpy Goat Coffee, Naples Canning Company, Cru Wine Club, Pansardo Italian Food Specialties and Olde Naples Chocolate. Attendees can meet their local master roaster, craft brewer and other food and beverage experts and sample their specialty coffee, beer, wine, craft beer, farm to jar pickled vegetables and preserves, chocolates, cheeses and artisanal Italian tapas. The event is open to the public. 10441 Packinghouse Lane, Bonita Springs. Subscribe to email alerts at www.grumpygoat.com and follow Grumpy Goat Coffee on major social media channels including Nextdoor and Yelp.
Heatherwood finishes Crisp & Green restaurant
Heatherwood Construction Company recently completed work on a 3,500-square-foot Crisp & Green Restaurant at the Pointe at Founders Square at the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. The completion of the project, which is the flagship location of the Minneapolis-based restaurant chain, brought fast-casual, healthy food dining...
WSVN-TV
7Skyforce captures Hurricane Ian’s impact in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – The path of destruction was almost unimaginable, as 7Skyforce captured the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Thursday morning. It was a huge storm, and for the first time, we’re getting a bird’s-eye view of the destruction it left behind. There were signs of...
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
WINKNEWS.com
LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open
HOME DEPOT—Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited inventory, but more trucks are coming. Call to inquire; they are answering lines quickly. Here are a few we know are open with regular or modified hours:. East Bonita Springs: 11941 Bonita Beach. Fort Myers...
NBC Miami
‘I Would Never Stay Again': Survivors of Ian in Sanibel Detail Ordeal and Rescue
As search and rescue missions continued in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Friday, some of the people who were taken to safety spoke about their terrifying ordeal. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath live updates: Boil water lifted for parts of Collier; airport reopens
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. » Gas, supplies, Publix: What's open and where to get what you need after Hurricane...
travelweekly.com
Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media
With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
mynews13.com
Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County enacts curfew; Naples extends precautionary boil water notice
Collier County has issued a curfew across Naples and the county. The mandatory curfew will be in place from midnight to 6 a.m. It is anticipated the curfew will remain in place until power is largely restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens...
businessobserverfl.com
Towering cranes fall on Port Charlotte resort construction site
Two of the five massive cranes used in the construction of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor were knocked down during Hurricane Ian. The company, in a Thursday statement, says construction crews “took significant precautions prior to the storm but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding” the cranes fell.
Florida Weekly
The annual ride brings together cyclists on a mission to fight cancer
Whether you’re celebrating survival or honoring a loved one, the Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride on March 25-26, 2023. Very early registration opens on October 1, and you can choose from multiple routes in Naples and Tampa while getting the lowest registration fees and fundraising goals available for the event.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, leaving behind a damaged power infrastructure in two counties, turning streets into rivers and damaging two bridges, including the Sanibel Causeway. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update Thursday morning, saying the electric grid for Lee and Charlotte counties will likely need...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes. One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside...
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
Click10.com
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
fox13news.com
Aerials: Bubble Room on Captiva Island still stands
SkyFOX ventured out to Captiva Island in Lee County and found the famous Bubble Room restaurant still standing after Hurricane Ian made landfall nearby. This video was captured on Sept. 30, 2022.
luxury-houses.net
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
