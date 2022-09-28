Grumpy Goat Coffee’s Wandering Goat summer series of roving tasting events concludes with an event at Ceremony Brewing Company from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Participating businesses are Grumpy Goat Coffee, Naples Canning Company, Cru Wine Club, Pansardo Italian Food Specialties and Olde Naples Chocolate. Attendees can meet their local master roaster, craft brewer and other food and beverage experts and sample their specialty coffee, beer, wine, craft beer, farm to jar pickled vegetables and preserves, chocolates, cheeses and artisanal Italian tapas. The event is open to the public. 10441 Packinghouse Lane, Bonita Springs. Subscribe to email alerts at www.grumpygoat.com and follow Grumpy Goat Coffee on major social media channels including Nextdoor and Yelp.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO