Oct. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mill Neck Family of Organizations is resuming its popular Apple Festival on Oct. 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Although the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the organization from holding the festival in 2020 and 2021, the experience was much different from what people had come to expect: They drove to Mill Neck Manor to pick up apples they had ordered, and remained in their vehicles while their purchases were delivered to them.

MILL NECK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO