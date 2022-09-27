Read full article on original website
“The Friendly Schools” welcomes two new teachers
Two new teachers to the Valley Stream District 30 School District took center stage during the district’s regular board of education meeting on Sept. 20. Director of Human Resources Marcela Moran, along with fellow administrators and board of education trustees, welcomed Jennifer Aviles, who will be a teaching assistant at Shaw Avenue School, and Michel Cabral-Martin, who will serve as a speech teacher. Aviles holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Grand Canyon University and recently was the coordinator of professional development at the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County.
V.S. Central senior picked for Columbia Law program
Valley Stream Central High School senior Solomon Akaeze has been selected to take part in Columbia Law School’s High School Law Institute for the fall semester. For the next few months, Solomon will spend his Saturdays learning the basics of law from law school students at the Ivy League institution. But it’s more than simply learning the ropes of criminal and constitutional law. The program helps students build confidence, refine their public speaking skills, and sharpen their logical thinking and legal reasoning.
Valley Stream 24 gets creative on Dot Day
It all started three years ago in an Iowan classroom when teacher Terry Shay shared The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds, the story of a teacher who helps a doubting student to unleash her latent artistic talent and creativity. Since then, Shay launched International Dot Day: a global celebration of creativity, courage, and collaboration where students everywhere rediscover the potent potential of creativity.
Kiwanis clubs pass the torch
The Long Island Southwest Kiwanis Division held its annual passing of the banner on Sept. 22, as the Kiwanis home banner changed hands from the Oceanside Kiwanis Club to the Five Towns club. Seth Blau, of Oceanside Kiwanis, is the outgoing division lieutenant governor, and David Vines, of Five Town Kiwanis, is the incoming designee.
Mainstays of the community host fundraisers
Two service-based, mission-driven organizations, the Valley Stream Lions Club and the Valley Stream Presbyterian Church, held their annual fundraising events this month in the Hendrickson Pool parking lot. The Lions gave thrifty shoppers and bargain hunters a rip-roaring good time at their 28th annual charity flea market on Sept. 17. “There’s a little bit of everything,” said Lion David Basile, from vintage movie posters to organic honey to handmade jewelry at a bargain price. The parking lot squeezed in as close to ninety vendors this year, both amateurs and veterans of the game, eager to show off what they’ve crated, dug up, and handcrafted to curious residents.
State education oversight angers Five Towns officials
The gathering of a few Republican candidates, rabbis and yeshivas officials outside the Hebrew Academy of Long Beach in Woodmere on Sept. 22 was part GOP rally and part bashing the State Education Department for its approval of updating oversight of private schools. A majority of the criticism was aimed...
Bayville’s Gallery 22 is a comfort zone for the neurodiverse
Gallery 22, a learning and enrichment center in Bayville, is committed to working with the neurodiverse community — those with autism spectrum disorder or other neurological or developmental conditions — as well as the general public. The facility, on Bayville Avenue, hosted an open house of sorts on Sept. 17, offering visitors more than just a tour. Classes were also available, including yoga, cooking and crafts.
Columbus Ave. principal is training for her 31st marathon
Columbus Avenue School Principal Alma Rocha will hit the streets of the five boroughs in November in the annual New York City Marathon, and will run with a mission to help veterans and their families. Rocha, a long-distance runner who lives in Freeport, is one of eight runners on Team...
Color Run to help 15-year-old with leukemia
Ava Salonia is an extraordinary student and athlete at Oceanside High School who was recently diagnosed with Acute Myloid Leukemia. Family and friends of the Salonia family, along with the Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Color Run on Oct. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Baldwin Park to help raise awareness and money to support the family in their time of need.
The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home
When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
Assemblyman candidate speaks at luncheon
The Freeport Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon during which New York State Assembly candidate Brian Curran discussed his perspective on the current state of New York. The luncheon was held on Wednesday, November 21st, at the Imperial Diner in Freeport. Members of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce were gathered to hear the former Assemblyman’s viewpoint on the state.
Top Lawyers honored during annual Heritage Club event
• Barasch and McGarry-Lawyers for the 9/11 Community. • Supreme Judicial Services. • Jared S. Behr of Salenger, Sack, Kimmel & Bavaro, LLP. • Donna-Marie Korth of Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP. • Andrew S. Lewner of Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein, LLP. • Adam Uris of...
Mill Neck's Apple Festival returns, in person
Oct. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mill Neck Family of Organizations is resuming its popular Apple Festival on Oct. 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Although the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the organization from holding the festival in 2020 and 2021, the experience was much different from what people had come to expect: They drove to Mill Neck Manor to pick up apples they had ordered, and remained in their vehicles while their purchases were delivered to them.
‘No Hard Feelings’ films in the Five Towns
“No Hard Feelings” a movie that stars Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and includes Lawrence Woodmere Academy graduate Andrew Barth Feldman was filming in the Five Towns. Equipment trucks were parked in the Woodmere Docks lot and lights, camera and action was seen in Back Lawrence last. Directed by Gene...
Oceanside resident now Chair of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union Board of Directors
Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union (OFFCU) announced the appointment of Lisa C. McGuinness as Chair of its Board of Directors, the first woman to hold the position. McGuinness has served as a member of the Board of Directors for approximately seven years, first as a Volunteer for the Supervisory Committee then as a board director starting in 2019.
New wellness center hosts furry friends every Thursday
The new Oceanside High School Wellness Center hosted its first of many therapy dog appearances on Sept. 15. Thanks to a grant made possible by former state senator Todd Kaminsky the center is nearly fully open. The center will continue to have therapy dog visits every Thursday. The Wellness Center,...
Village thanks the brains behind its classic car show
If you ever wondered how Valley Stream’s summer classic car show got its start, look no further than Dennis Verriello. After the Village of Lynbrook announced that it would no longer be holding a car show in 2018 because it needed the parking space to make way for a new movie theater, car enthusiasts found themselves without a spot to showcase their rides during the summer.
Man looking for unlocked cars arrested for grand larceny, other, Saturday evening
Numerous calls to police about a man walking through Oceanside pulling on car door handles has put Jean Ricardo Oriol, 34, in jail today. According to police, Fourth Squad officers drove to Nassau Parkway with a description of a man pulling door handles and began to canvass the area alongside the K-9 unit. While searching they found Oriol hiding from the police in the backyard of a residence on Fortesque Avenue in Oceanside.
