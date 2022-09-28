Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
In Salty Sam’s Marina, 2500 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3257 or www.myparrotkey.com. This open-air restaurant and bar offers a little bit of everything — crab cakes and other seafood, tacos, sandwiches and a hefty drink menu, all in the shadow of the Matanzas Pass Bridge to the beach. Eat, drink and savor the sunset here, or finish your meal, then head to the beach to bask in the natural beauty and Old Florida ambience.
Historical fiction highlights Friends of the Library’s Author Spotlight Events
Add a new series to Naples’ busy season of literary encounters: the Author Spotlight Events. The lectures — featuring two novelists who write historical fiction in very different settings — will be in November and April. The series joins the other established events that are sponsored by...
Ed Ryan, In The Eye Of Ian
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — As the noon hour arrived in Lee County, Fla., the Editor of Radio Ink shifted away from his duties at the industry trade publication and put on his reporter’s hat. Ed Ryan, with his wife Kim, also cover the beach hamlet of Fort Myers Beach, coverage that began somewhat accidentally with the launch of the “Beach Talk Radio” podcast.
Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media
With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
Hurricane Ian aftermath live updates: Boil water lifted for parts of Collier; airport reopens
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. » Gas, supplies, Publix: What's open and where to get what you need after Hurricane...
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
Fort Myers hotels share updates on social media amid power and phone outages
In the Fort Myers area, much-needed hotels had to evacuate staff and close amid Hurricane Ian's destruction. With massive power outages and telephone connections that are spotty at best, many hotels in the area are using social media to update guests and the public. With the Sanibel Causeway partially collapsed,...
Fort Myers Beach businesses flattened after Ian
Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, a popular beachfront shopping and dining district, had businesses that were there for generations. They were shattered after Hurricane Ian.
The annual ride brings together cyclists on a mission to fight cancer
Whether you’re celebrating survival or honoring a loved one, the Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride on March 25-26, 2023. Very early registration opens on October 1, and you can choose from multiple routes in Naples and Tampa while getting the lowest registration fees and fundraising goals available for the event.
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
House Hunting
Exquisitely and tastefully finished, 450 Bayfront Place, #4205, offers 1,518 square feet of living space in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront Place in downtown Naples. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo boasts quartz countertops, marble backsplash, spacious island kitchen, wood floors throughout, trending matte black stainless-steel appliances, impact windows and doors, custom built-ins, new air conditioner, and beautiful water views. As a community, Bayfront Place offers the best in Neapolitan living, from restaurants and shops to boat rentals, outdoor sports and so much more, just steps from your front door.
The Immokalee Foundation Women • Leadership • Luncheon, Lunch en Blanc
The Immokalee Foundation welcomed 42 women to its first-ever Women • Leadership • Luncheon, Lunch en Blanc at The Continental in Naples. The event recognized these women for their leadership and impact in our community and introduced ways to help create a greater future for Immokalee’s youth. The Immokalee Foundation is making plans to host this event yearly.
Watch storm chasers try to stand in 150mph winds in Southwest Florida
Video from Joel Franco shows storm chasers and weather reporters on the street in Punta Gorda as the storm blew through. At one point, a quick-moving tree branch trips up meteorologist Jim Cantore. Courtesy Storyful.
LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open
HOME DEPOT—Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited inventory, but more trucks are coming. Call to inquire; they are answering lines quickly. Here are a few we know are open with regular or modified hours:. East Bonita Springs: 11941 Bonita Beach. Fort Myers...
'You cannot survive,' NBC News journalist says of Naples storm surge
Overwhelming and ferocious storm surge from Hurricane Ian is swamping Southwest Florida streets and cars under several feet of floodwater on Wednesday.
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
Seeking for $11.5 Million, One of The Most Distinctive Estates in All of Naples Comes with Exquisite Design for An Ultra Comfortable Modern Lifestyle
The Estate in Naples, a distinctive home with grand indoor-outdoor living spaces offering exquisite custom design elements for an ultra-comfortable modern lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 142 Eugenia Dr, Naples, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naples.
Paradise Coast complex to host SWFL Shootout D-1 lacrosse
After a successful debut in 2022, the Southwest Florida Shootout lacrosse event will feature a Division-I lacrosse doubleheader at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in 2023. Powerhouse programs Michigan, Marquette, defending SWFL Shootout champ Ohio State and Virginia will play at PCSC on Feb. 25, 2023. Michigan takes on Marquette in the first game at 3 p.m., with Ohio State facing Virginia at 7 p.m. Ticket packages will be available at www.SouthwestFloridaShootout.com on Dec. 1.
Collier County enacts curfew; Naples extends precautionary boil water notice
Collier County has issued a curfew across Naples and the county. The mandatory curfew will be in place from midnight to 6 a.m. It is anticipated the curfew will remain in place until power is largely restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens...
