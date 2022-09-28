ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Florida Weekly

In Salty Sam's Marina, 2500 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3257 or www.myparrotkey.com. This open-air restaurant and bar offers a little bit of everything — crab cakes and other seafood, tacos, sandwiches and a hefty drink menu, all in the shadow of the Matanzas Pass Bridge to the beach. Eat, drink and savor the sunset here, or finish your meal, then head to the beach to bask in the natural beauty and Old Florida ambience.
Radio Ink

Ed Ryan, In The Eye Of Ian

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — As the noon hour arrived in Lee County, Fla., the Editor of Radio Ink shifted away from his duties at the industry trade publication and put on his reporter's hat. Ed Ryan, with his wife Kim, also cover the beach hamlet of Fort Myers Beach, coverage that began somewhat accidentally with the launch of the "Beach Talk Radio" podcast.
travelweekly.com

Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media

With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
Florida Weekly

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

The annual ride brings together cyclists on a mission to fight cancer

Whether you're celebrating survival or honoring a loved one, the Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride on March 25-26, 2023. Very early registration opens on October 1, and you can choose from multiple routes in Naples and Tampa while getting the lowest registration fees and fundraising goals available for the event.
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

House Hunting

Exquisitely and tastefully finished, 450 Bayfront Place, #4205, offers 1,518 square feet of living space in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront Place in downtown Naples. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo boasts quartz countertops, marble backsplash, spacious island kitchen, wood floors throughout, trending matte black stainless-steel appliances, impact windows and doors, custom built-ins, new air conditioner, and beautiful water views. As a community, Bayfront Place offers the best in Neapolitan living, from restaurants and shops to boat rentals, outdoor sports and so much more, just steps from your front door.
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

The Immokalee Foundation Women • Leadership • Luncheon, Lunch en Blanc

The Immokalee Foundation welcomed 42 women to its first-ever Women • Leadership • Luncheon, Lunch en Blanc at The Continental in Naples. The event recognized these women for their leadership and impact in our community and introduced ways to help create a greater future for Immokalee's youth. The Immokalee Foundation is making plans to host this event yearly.
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Seeking for $11.5 Million, One of The Most Distinctive Estates in All of Naples Comes with Exquisite Design for An Ultra Comfortable Modern Lifestyle

The Estate in Naples, a distinctive home with grand indoor-outdoor living spaces offering exquisite custom design elements for an ultra-comfortable modern lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 142 Eugenia Dr, Naples, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Paradise Coast complex to host SWFL Shootout D-1 lacrosse

After a successful debut in 2022, the Southwest Florida Shootout lacrosse event will feature a Division-I lacrosse doubleheader at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in 2023. Powerhouse programs Michigan, Marquette, defending SWFL Shootout champ Ohio State and Virginia will play at PCSC on Feb. 25, 2023. Michigan takes on Marquette in the first game at 3 p.m., with Ohio State facing Virginia at 7 p.m. Ticket packages will be available at www.SouthwestFloridaShootout.com on Dec. 1.
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL

