ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Research Shows 518 Million Years Old Worm Resembled Ancestry of Three Major Living Animals

A team of scientists discovered a well-preserved and fossilized worm dating back 518 million years ago, resembling the ancestor of three major living animals. Anatomical evidence supports the study. Scientists unearthed the fossil in China. They have named it Wufengella, measuring a half-an-inch long worm. According to research, Wufengella belonged...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy