Read full article on original website
Related
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
natureworldnews.com
Research Shows 518 Million Years Old Worm Resembled Ancestry of Three Major Living Animals
A team of scientists discovered a well-preserved and fossilized worm dating back 518 million years ago, resembling the ancestor of three major living animals. Anatomical evidence supports the study. Scientists unearthed the fossil in China. They have named it Wufengella, measuring a half-an-inch long worm. According to research, Wufengella belonged...
Comments / 0