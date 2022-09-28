ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox

CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

The Dodgers Go With an Opener Today vs Padres

NOW it’s starting to feel like October! Fall is in the air, pumpkin spice lattes are back, and the Dodgers are going with an opener unnecessarily. Well, mostly unnecessarily. Following Wednesday night’s win over the Padres, Dave Roberts revealed the club’s intention to run Brusdar Graterol out to start...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Blue Jays close in on WC spot despite East loss

TORONTO -- While the champagne sprayed across the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays were forced to watch as the Yankees were crowned winners of a division they once thought could be theirs. A Wild Card Series has long been Toronto’s reality, though, and even coming...
MLB
MLB

Wheeler quickly returning to form for Phils' homestretch

CHICAGO -- Back in late August, the Phillies made the decision to place Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, a move that the 32-year-old thought was best. Wheeler’s main goal was to finish the season strong while having his best stuff. After returning from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game

SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Yankees clinch AL East title: 'This is step one'

TORONTO -- With his dripping ballcap turned backward, Aaron Judge beamed and popped the cork of another bubbly bottle in Rogers Centre’s visiting clubhouse, dousing his teammates with reckless abandon. The Yankees' star appeared as though he’d gone for a fully clothed swim, sporting a soaked T-shirt that declared in bold white letters: “The East is Ours.”
BRONX, NY
MLB

Santander makes HR history on monster tear

BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Thomas carving role in Nats' future with improved defense

WASHINGTON -- This time last year, Lane Thomas was establishing himself in the Nationals’ lineup by earning everyday playing time in center field after being acquired from the Cardinals. In the final weeks of this season, he has been showing his defensive versatility by demonstrating improvements in the opposite corner in right.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Not 1, not 2 ... Marlins' Bleier called for 3 balks in same AB

NEW YORK -- The Marlins were the spoilers on Monday night at Citi Field by defeating the Mets, 6-4. But the victory, which dropped the Mets into a tie for first place in the National League East, took a backseat to what happened in the eighth inning. Marlins reliever Richard...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

King clutch: Alfaro's 5th(!) walk-off pushes Padres closer to WC clinch

SAN DIEGO – This time, Jorge Alfaro didn’t even have to swing. The Padres’ walk-off king simply watched Craig Kimbrel’s 3-2 fastball tail several inches off the outside corner of the plate. He turned to the home dugout in stunned disbelief. Sure, Alfaro had already set a franchise record with four walk-off plate appearances in a single season. But, well, the “walking” part is not exactly Alfaro’s specialty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Ober strikes out 10 in glimpse at growing potential

MINNEAPOLIS -- Unfortunately for the Twins, the vast majority of Bailey Ober’s sophomore campaign in the big leagues was cut short by an extended injury. But on Tuesday night, the right-hander showed his club a tantalizing glimpse of what this season could have had in store if he had remained healthy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Ray after shutout loss: 'Got to play our brand of baseball'

SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray has been on good teams before, and bad ones, too. He’s been in down-to-the-wire pennant chases and also labored through the dog days with nothing to play for but pride. He’s been in young clubhouses and others full of veterans. But he’s never quite...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Rays' magic number at 3 after Ramírez's clutch double

CLEVELAND -- On Tuesday night, the Rays started a regular-season-ending road trip that could ultimately see them coming back to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in the American League Wild Card Series. If Tampa Bay does end up heading to Progressive Field for the postseason, the Rays spent the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Webb gets 15th win with help from Pederson, Crawford

SAN FRANCISCO -- A late September surge won’t be enough to rekindle the Giants’ playoff odds, but it has revived their chances of finishing the season at .500 or better. The Giants opened their final homestand of the 2022 campaign by defeating the Rockies, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Oracle Park to pick up their seventh win in their last eight games and pull within two games of .500 with eight games left to play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

With NL Central clinched, what's next? Cards postseason FAQ

MILWAUKEE -- Not only did the Cardinals lock up the NL Central title Tuesday night, but they did it in Milwaukee right in front of the rival Brewers -- winners of the division last season. As the NL’s No. 3 seed, the Cardinals will now use their remaining games --...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division

MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Kemp makes jaw-dropping catch, even by his standards

ANAHEIM -- If Tony Kemp is playing second base, at the very least you can expect some solid defense. Oftentimes -- like in the eighth inning of the A’s 4-3 loss at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night -- you might see something unforgettable. This time, it was a running...
MLB

