Matt O’Riley spoke to the media, including The Celtic Star, yesterday afternoon ahead of today’s match against Motherwell. Plenty of topics covered including Matt’s goal for the Denmark Under 21s, losing the penalty shoot-out against Croatia, his chances of making the World Cup squad, and plenty on Celtic including what went wrong against St Mirren – everything says you – and a look ahead to both today’s cinch Premiership match and the return to Champions League action in midweek when Celtic travel to Germany to play RB Leipzig.

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO