Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Wilson, Jack, Celtic, Postecoglou, Desmond, Hearts
Sporting director Ross Wilson says Rangers are a player trading club, not a selling club as he hints summer capture Ben Davies is now up to speed after not having a pre-season before joining from Liverpool. (The Times - subscription required) Wilson says clubs Rangers have faced in European competition...
Celtic On This Day – 1st October – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Month 3, Day 1 of Celtic Historian David Potter’s new diary on The Celtic Star which will run throughout the new season and will highlight key Celtic-related events relevant to each day, today covering 1st October…. SATURDAY 1st OCTOBER 1927. A fine performance at Dens Park, Dundee as Celtic...
Scottish Cup: Cumnock v Dumbarton & Pollok v Annan Athletic live on BBC Scotland TV
Two Scottish Cup second-round ties - Pollok v Annan Athletic and Cumnock v Dumbarton - will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland television channel. The matches both feature sides from the sixth-tier West of Scotland League Premier Division entertaining teams from SPFL League 2. Fifth-top Cumnock host the fourth-tier...
Derek McInnes: Kilmarnock manager signs new deal, tying him to club until 2026
Manager Derek McInnes has signed a new contract with Kilmarnock, tying him to the club until 2026. McInnes replaced Tommy Wright in January, agreeing an 18-month deal, and secured promotion to the Scottish Premiership by winning the second tier. Killie visit the 51-year-old's former club Aberdeen on Saturday. The ex-Bristol...
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (Sat, 12:30) Hearts defender Craig Halkett is unlikely to be fit while Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are all out. Rangers remain without Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, John McLaughlin and John Souttar, with the latter not expected back until December. However, forward Kemar Roofe is back in training.
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
Yardbarker
“Everything just clicks,” Celtic Stars now on the same wavelength, says Matt O’Riley
Matt O’Riley spoke to the media, including The Celtic Star, yesterday afternoon ahead of today’s match against Motherwell. Plenty of topics covered including Matt’s goal for the Denmark Under 21s, losing the penalty shoot-out against Croatia, his chances of making the World Cup squad, and plenty on Celtic including what went wrong against St Mirren – everything says you – and a look ahead to both today’s cinch Premiership match and the return to Champions League action in midweek when Celtic travel to Germany to play RB Leipzig.
Ange Postecoglou on Oliver Abildgaard’s imminent Celtic debut
Ange Postecoglou yesterday provided an update on the summer signing, Oliver Abildgaard, and has backed the Dane to make an impact in his Celtic side over the intense period of games that start today and run through until the break for the World Cup. Oliver Abildgaard has been taking advantage...
David Goodwillie: Rapist released from Raith Rovers contract
David Goodwillie has been released from his contract at Raith Rovers eight months after his controversial signing. The 33-year-old former Scotland striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, never played a game following an angry backlash to his arrival at Stark's Park. Rovers agreed...
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
Transfer news: United among clubs interested in January move for Gakpo
Manchester United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and could make a move during the January transfer window. (Football Transfers), external. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have no intention of letting Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, leave in January with Manchester United among the...
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
Transfer rumours: Neves, Dumfries, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan's Dutch international wing-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. Inter would sell for around £44m. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) Real Madrid will attempt...
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
Rugby League World Cup: England name Dom Young and Victor Radley in squad
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad. Newcastle Knights winger...
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
Ulster v Leinster: Henshaw expecting a 'bit of craic' with McCloskey in Interpro
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer; report and reaction on BBC Sport website. Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw says he's expecting some on-pitch chat with fellow Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey in Friday's interpro against Ulster. Henshaw's...
