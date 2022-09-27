Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
TVOvermind
Is Hollywood Running out of Ideas?
The obvious answer would be ‘of course Hollywood isn’t out of ideas’, since no one wants to admit that the writers in good old Tinseltown are spending more time twiddling their thumbs as they’re directed to create remakes and reboots rather than push new ideas that might not do well at the box office. In other words, money is being placed ahead of integrity, and sadly, it’s not that surprising since money makes the engine that is Hollywood run. What’s so unfortunate about this is that at some point, the same old tired story that continues to be told gets repackaged and redistributed with only a few tweaks and changes that many tend to think are revolutionary and innovative. There are movies out there that have managed to wow the audience with a story that is new and innovative, but too often, it’s been seen that people are far more comfortable with the pre-packaged material that doesn’t challenge the way they look at the world, or at the story that’s already been established. This often allows filmmakers to keep adding various elements to a story that don’t make sense and that eschew the realism that might have, at one time, existed in an original story that’s become a franchise.
Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’
Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
John Wayne’s Wife Still Gets ‘Goosebumps’ From 1 of His Most Epic Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne impressed his wife with 1 scene, in particular, that still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Hanks Once Returned His Oscars Back to the Academy
Tom Hanks once revealed he had to return his Oscars to the Academy years after winning the coveted prizes.
Time Out Global
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid casts ‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page
Buckle up, it’s time to venture back to the Wild Wild West. Amazon is producing a series based on real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with some major talent attached for the lead roles. Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page will take on the role of Cassidy while Top...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Rita Hayworth Had to Change More Than Just Her Name When She Began in Hollywood
Rita Hayworth is one of the most notable Hollywood stars of her time, but she had to change a few things about herself to achieve her high status.
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 'Pretty Good' Films Over His 40-Year Career
The nightmare-inducing “Polar Express” aside, most movie lovers would agree that Tom Hanks’ presence on screen is more often than not a welcome one. With classic films ranging different genres over the decades (get you an actor who can do both “You’ve Got Mail” and “Saving Private Ryan” in the same year), Hanks is one of Hollywood’s most dependable leading men.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)
A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
Fans Try To Guess Which Four of His Movies Tom Hanks Called 'Pretty Good'
In a recent interview, Hanks said while he has made tons of movies, only four of them are "pretty good" in his opinion.
Comments / 0