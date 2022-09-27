Read full article on original website
DEQ fines Lamb Weston $127,800 for over-applying wastewater
HERMISTON — Oregon environmental regulators issued another penalty for adding to groundwater nitrates in the Lower Umatilla Basin. The state Department of Environmental Quality fined Lamb Weston $127,800 for repeatedly over-applying wastewater from its potato processing plant in Hermiston to irrigate neighboring farms growing wheat, alfalfa, onions, corn and other crops.
Bracher Farms holds Blue Mountain FFA Soil Judging Competition
HERMISTON — There is more to the makeup of soil than meets the eye, as students from across Umatilla and Morrow counties found out this week. The Blue Mountain FFA District Soil Judging Competition was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bracher Farms’ new shop near Cold Springs Reservoir east of Hermiston. More than 130 high school students from nine local school districts participated.
Perennial Wind Chaser Station a no-go
HERMISTON — Perennial Power Holdings Inc.’s efforts to build a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant near the Columbia River near Hermiston have come to an end. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, terminated the company’s site certificate, a move Perennial Power sought for the Perennial Wind Chaser Station.
Oregon’s revolutionary renewable energy facility opens near Lexington
LEXINGTON — The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility near Lexington is officially open. Portland General Electric held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28, to commission Wheatridge, a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind facility in the United States that combines wind, solar and batteries to produce enough renewable energy to power approximately 100,000 homes.
Key Oregon permit approved for Boardman to Hemingway transmission line
SALEM — The proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line took another step forward. Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, approved a site certificate for the project and the permit, once finalized, will authorize construction of the 290-mile, 500-kilovolt line across five Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County. Federal agencies have already granted permission for the line to cross land they manage.
Umatilla County to get $2 million in federal aid over two years
PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced Thursday, Sept. 29, that Umatilla County will receive a little more than $2 million during the next two years from a federal program. And Morrow County is getting more than $365,000 a year for two years. The funds are from Local Assistance...
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
WALLOWA — In early August, Eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday, Sept. 23, the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said...
Oregon Water Resources Department to conduct meeting at EOU on Sept. 29
LA GRANDE — Anyone looking for statistics about the availability of and need for groundwater in the Grande Ronde Basin will not be greeted by a flood of facts and figures. The scarcity of such information makes it difficult to update how groundwater is allocated in the Grande Ronde Basin.
Amazon seeks tax deal to build new data centers near Hermiston
Amazon plans on building two new data centers near Hermiston that provide almost $10 million in annual revenue through large fees rather than full property taxes. The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 26, approved Amazon Data Services’ application for long-term tax abatement to build the new campuses within the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said this deal is similar to the one now with Amazon Data Services.
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
BOARDMAN — It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
Eight projects seek almost $10.5 million from Pendleton Development Commission
PENDLETON — Eight public and private development projects are seeking grants totaling almost $10.5 million from the Pendleton Development Commission, including two public projects with 100% grant funding. But the commission has been discussing changes to its grant programs, including a maximum grant to 25% of a project’s costs...
Shearer’s Foods won’t rebuild Hermiston plant
HERMISTON — Shearer’s Foods has made a decision about the fate of its Hermiston plant, which a fire earlier this year devastated. The company, which produces branded potato and corn chips for national chains, said in an email it has decided not to rebuild the Hermiston plant.
Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council meets Sept. 27 in Salem to discuss B2H
SALEM — A proposed Eastern Oregon transmission line project soon may receive a critical green light from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council. The siting council is set to meet Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Salem to discuss the status of the project. The council will first address contested portions of the proposed site plan for Boardman to Hemingway and strategies for resolving them, according to the meeting agenda from the Oregon Department of Energy. Later, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the Boardman to Hemingway site plan.
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team makes Illegal Marijuana Bust- Jackson County (Photo)
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team makes Illegal Marijuana Bust- Jackson County (Photo) – 09/26/22. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd.
Faith & Blue Weekend coming to Hermiston on Oct. 8
Hermiston is joining a national movement joining the faith community with the law enforcement profession. The city is hosting its first Faith & Blue Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center.
Fire in Pendleton RV park destroys two homes
PENDLETON — Fire ripped through two homes Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, at a Pendleton recreational vehicle park. The three occupants of were unharmed, but the blaze killed two dogs. Pendleton Fire & Ambulance Chief Jim Critchley said the department received the call at 2:50 p.m. about the fire at...
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Kennewick man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has charged Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, with possessing with intent to...
Umatilla County board approves expanding Scheuning quarry and grant to Helix for city hall
PENDLETON — The Scheuning aggregate quarry near Westgate in Pendleton could get bigger. And Umatilla County is having difficulties buying new vehicles. The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21, approved expanding quarry by 25.8 acres.
Addiction treatment providers in Umatilla, Morrow counties receive more than $4.9M in 2020 from Measure 110
PENDLETON — Two Umatilla County addiction treatment providers received more than $4.9 million in 2022 to expand their services. Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received the most — more than $3.9 million — and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received an allocation of almost $980,000. And Community Counseling Solutions received $924,517 to provide services in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
