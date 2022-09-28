Two men killed in apartment shooting, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a shooting this past weekend where two men were killed.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Graves Road at the Parc 1695 apartment homes.

When they arrived, police found Rudy Ervin Garcia, 34, from Norcross, and Christian Villarreal Rocha, 31, with gunshot wounds.

Both victims died at the scene, officials said. Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

If you want to provide an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or here.

