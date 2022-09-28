ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Two men killed in apartment shooting, Gwinnett police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8ndP_0iDA3baT00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a shooting this past weekend where two men were killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Graves Road at the Parc 1695 apartment homes.

When they arrived, police found Rudy Ervin Garcia, 34, from Norcross, and Christian Villarreal Rocha, 31, with gunshot wounds.

Both victims died at the scene, officials said. Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you want to provide an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Life in prison for jealous boyfriend who killed rideshare driver

DECATUR, Ga. — A Dekalb County jury found a Decatur man guilty of the murder of his girlfriend’s ride-share driver. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old De'Monte Anderson shot and killed 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts on October 27, 2019. It started at an apartment...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norcross, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Norcross, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tv News#Violent Crime#Gwinnett Police#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork

Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
190K+
Followers
131K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy