Bracher Farms holds Blue Mountain FFA Soil Judging Competition
HERMISTON — There is more to the makeup of soil than meets the eye, as students from across Umatilla and Morrow counties found out this week. The Blue Mountain FFA District Soil Judging Competition was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bracher Farms’ new shop near Cold Springs Reservoir east of Hermiston. More than 130 high school students from nine local school districts participated.
Eight projects seek almost $10.5 million from Pendleton Development Commission
PENDLETON — Eight public and private development projects are seeking grants totaling almost $10.5 million from the Pendleton Development Commission, including two public projects with 100% grant funding. But the commission has been discussing changes to its grant programs, including a maximum grant to 25% of a project’s costs...
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony set for Thursday for First Coast Security
The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and the Boardman Chamber of Commerce will co-host a ribbon-cutting celebration for First Coast Security this Thursday, Sept. 29. All are invited to the event from 2 to 3 p.m. at 115 W. Hermiston Ave., Suite 240. For more information, contact the Hermiston chamber at 541-567-6151 or info@hermistonchamber.com.
Amazon seeks tax deal to build new data centers near Hermiston
Amazon plans on building two new data centers near Hermiston that provide almost $10 million in annual revenue through large fees rather than full property taxes. The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 26, approved Amazon Data Services’ application for long-term tax abatement to build the new campuses within the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said this deal is similar to the one now with Amazon Data Services.
Faith & Blue Weekend coming to Hermiston on Oct. 8
Hermiston is joining a national movement joining the faith community with the law enforcement profession. The city is hosting its first Faith & Blue Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Olney Cemetery comes to life for special tours
PENDLETON — Some “quiet neighbors” will have a voice for three nights this October during the second annual Historic Cemetery Tour at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. Dubbed the “Quiet Neighbors Tour,” the free event brings cemetery residents to life. It runs from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. One tour will take place each half hour. Although the tour is free, pre-registration is requested so organizers can manage tour group sizes.
Shearer’s Foods won’t rebuild Hermiston plant
HERMISTON — Shearer’s Foods has made a decision about the fate of its Hermiston plant, which a fire earlier this year devastated. The company, which produces branded potato and corn chips for national chains, said in an email it has decided not to rebuild the Hermiston plant.
DEQ fines Lamb Weston $127,800 for over-applying wastewater
HERMISTON — Oregon environmental regulators issued another penalty for adding to groundwater nitrates in the Lower Umatilla Basin. The state Department of Environmental Quality fined Lamb Weston $127,800 for repeatedly over-applying wastewater from its potato processing plant in Hermiston to irrigate neighboring farms growing wheat, alfalfa, onions, corn and other crops.
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
Umatilla County to get $2 million in federal aid over two years
PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced Thursday, Sept. 29, that Umatilla County will receive a little more than $2 million during the next two years from a federal program. And Morrow County is getting more than $365,000 a year for two years. The funds are from Local Assistance...
Addiction treatment providers in Umatilla, Morrow counties receive more than $4.9M in 2020 from Measure 110
PENDLETON — Two Umatilla County addiction treatment providers received more than $4.9 million in 2022 to expand their services. Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received the most — more than $3.9 million — and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received an allocation of almost $980,000. And Community Counseling Solutions received $924,517 to provide services in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office hosts police dog training
MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for three days in September hosted a police K9 and decoy training seminar. According to a press release, KnightWatch K9 brought Mark A. Hilger, a prominent police K9 instructor from Nord Rhein Westphalen, Germany, to instruct local area police dogs Sept. 9-11. Personnel from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton police, Union County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took part.
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
Crash at Hanford snarls morning commute traffic as workers enter site north of Richland
Traffic was being diverted at the Hanford nuclear reservation during the Wednesday morning commute due to a crash, site officials announced about 6 a.m. They advised workers there would be traffic delays at the main entrance to the secure portion of the site, the Wye Barricade north of Richland. Traffic...
Shearer’s Foods announces fate of Hermiston potato chip plant devastated by fire
Its 230 employees were laid off in March.
Perennial Wind Chaser Station a no-go
HERMISTON — Perennial Power Holdings Inc.’s efforts to build a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant near the Columbia River near Hermiston have come to an end. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, terminated the company’s site certificate, a move Perennial Power sought for the Perennial Wind Chaser Station.
State Penalties Potato Processing Factory In Hermiston For Contaminated Groundwater
Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality levied a fine of $127,800 on a potato processing facility in Hermiston for multiple wastewater violations that polluted the groundwater in neighboring communities. These violations occurred on multiple occasions. According to the DEQ, the Lamb Weston facility in Hermiston, which produces approximately 750...
Helix receives $750,000 grant for Oregon Parks Department for swimming pool project
HELIX — The Helix Park & Recreation District received a wave of cash for its new pool project. The Oregon Parks Department on Monday, Sept. 19, awarded the district a grant of $750,000. “Combined with our bond that passed in May, this gets us to fully funded, as long...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
