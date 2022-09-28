My day on a plate – make sure you put on that pesticide! | First Dog on the Moon

Related
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Loretta Lynn, country singer of love and hardship, dies aged 90
Loretta Lynn, whose tales of heartbreak and poverty are among the most celebrated in the country music canon, has died aged 90. Lynn died at home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on 4 October, her family confirmed. Beginning with 1966’s. Your Mind) , she topped the US country charts 16...
LA restricts water flow to wasteful celebrity mansions: ‘No matter how rich, we’ll treat you the same’
The city’s water department has a small yet effective solution to keep its famous residents’ water use in check – a flow restrictor
Capitol attack officer Fanone hits out at ‘weasel’ McCarthy in startling interview
Michael Fanone makes candid and profane remarks about Republicans in Rolling Stone interview as he promotes memoir
Herschel Walker’s son calls candidate a liar and hypocrite over abortion denial
Christian Walker says Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia lied about paying for former girlfriend’s termination in 2009
Zelenskiy hits back as Elon Musk sets up Twitter poll on annexed areas of Ukraine
Outrage and condemnation over billionaire’s suggestions including formally making Crimea part of Russia
Petraeus: US would destroy Russia’s troops if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
The US and its allies would destroy Russia’s troops and equipment in Ukraine – as well as sink its Black Sea fleet – if Russian president Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons in the country, former CIA director and retired four-star army general David Petraeus warned on Sunday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
The horrifying abuse in the NWSL is no surprise to anyone in the game | Candice Fabry
None of the stories from the Yates investigation, which include reports of coaches sexually assaulting their players, were shocking for me or my peers. Silence must not prevail
Russian woman behind on-air war protest reportedly escapes house arrest
Russia has put Marina Ovsyannikova, the former state TV editor who interrupted a news broadcast to protest against the Ukraine war, on a wanted list after she reportedly escaped house arrest. The Ukrainian-born Ovsyannikova, 44, gained international attention in March after bursting into a studio of Channel One, her then...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 223 of the invasion
Russia no longer has full control over any ‘annexed’ provinces as Ukrainian brigades achieve biggest breakthrough since start of war
US supreme court rejects MyPillow chief’s bid to dodge $1.3bn lawsuit
Dominion Voting Systems accuses Mike Lindell, a prominent Trump supporter, of promoting baseless voter fraud claims
Stephen Colbert: ‘There’s a reason the Russian army is getting its ass kicked – it sucks’
Stephen Colbert checked in on Russia’s war in Ukraine on Monday evening, after Vladimir Putin forced four regions of occupied eastern Ukraine to hold sham votes. On Friday, Putin announced in a speech that Russia would officially annex the regions. “Congratulations, guys!” the Late Show host deadpanned.
Swiatek snubs Glasgow showpiece and says schedule ‘not safe for our health’
Iga Swiatek criticised tennis authorities as she revealed she will not play for Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month. The world No 1 had planned to represent her country but believes the lack of time between the WTA Finals in Texas and the Glasgow event would make it too risky to participate.
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
Two children, one night to survive as a solo parent… What could possibly go wrong?
For the past few weeks, we’ve been trying to get our little cherub to drink formula so her mum can have a bit more freedom. The first few weeks of trying were calamitous, as our doughy poppet seemed utterly repelled by the thought of latching on to anything that wasn’t anatomically connected to someone. She interpreted our first offerings of formula as, ‘Here is some poison for you to drink.’ Now, she gives us the annoyed, but indulging, response one typically gets from the words, ‘Is Pepsi OK?’ which we consider progress. My daughter’s attitude to me is generally similar. I adore her, but she thinks me merely pleasant, holding me in the strained ambivalence my wife has for the people who do holiday cover for Radio 2 presenters.
Confidence Man review: Maggie Haberman takes down Trump
Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ Trump whisperer, delivers. Her latest book is much more than 600 pages of context, scoop and drama. It is a political epic, tracing Donald Trump’s journey from the streets of Queens to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Elba. There, the 45th president holds court – and broods and plots his return.
Sacheen Littlefeather, actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies aged 75
The Indigenous activist died on Sunday, less than two months after the Academy apologised over her treatment at the 1973 Academy Awards
The Greatest Beer Run Ever review – crass Vietnam jaunt falls flat
Peter Farrelly’s disappointing follow-up to Green Book suggests that he has found his formula – blue-collar bigot goes on a journey, has his eyes opened and his preconceptions challenged – and he’s sticking to it. Here, the central character is Chickie (Zac Efron), of beer-swilling Irish-American stock. A sailor by trade but a wastrel by nature, Chickie props up the bar, while friends and neighbours ship out to Vietnam. Chickie wants to show his appreciation for the soldiers in a war he never thinks to question, so decides to deliver beer to the boys, in this crass and manipulative warsploitation picture.
US supreme court hears case that could gut voting rights for minority groups
In Merrill v Milligan, the court will decide whether Alabama’s new congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act
