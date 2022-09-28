ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bath and Body Works employee fired for wrong accusations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A spokesperson for Bath and Body Works says they fired a local employee for wrongfully accusing a man of shoplifting. Shopper Ray Ivory says he was buying candles at a Summerlin location earlier this week when it happened. At first, he thought the employee was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

FIRST LOOK: Video shows capture of escaped Las Vegas inmate

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Meet Gabriel. He called 911 to tip off police after his dispatcher realized the man checking in for the 10 p.m. shuttle was likely Duarte-Herrera. She let Gabriel know who checked security cameras while off-site and called the police. UPDATED 11:20 A.M. on Sept 29. Sheriff Joseph...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: Local restaurant stands strong five years later

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inside Big B’s Texas BBQ business is moving. “I’m really glad we didn’t give up the cause at the end of the day we made it through and again, I’m going to repeat myself, but it sorts of made me stronger. Like I feel like I can do anything,” said Natalia Badzjo, Big B’s Texas owner.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

