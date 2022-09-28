Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection rideshare shooting that injured one woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that injured a woman while she was traveling in a rideshare last month. Robert Sult was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, after being identified by detectives as the suspect involved...
news3lv.com
Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
news3lv.com
Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Bath and Body Works employee fired for wrong accusations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A spokesperson for Bath and Body Works says they fired a local employee for wrongfully accusing a man of shoplifting. Shopper Ray Ivory says he was buying candles at a Summerlin location earlier this week when it happened. At first, he thought the employee was...
news3lv.com
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
news3lv.com
FIRST LOOK: Video shows capture of escaped Las Vegas inmate
UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Meet Gabriel. He called 911 to tip off police after his dispatcher realized the man checking in for the 10 p.m. shuttle was likely Duarte-Herrera. She let Gabriel know who checked security cameras while off-site and called the police. UPDATED 11:20 A.M. on Sept 29. Sheriff Joseph...
news3lv.com
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
news3lv.com
1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
news3lv.com
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts free tattoos for 1 October first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the five-year anniversary of 1 October approaches, The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is teaming up with Healing Ink to recognize those who served that night. Tattoo artists from across the country who've suffered their own trauma were paired with a first responder for Thursday's...
news3lv.com
1 OCTOBER: Local restaurant stands strong five years later
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inside Big B’s Texas BBQ business is moving. “I’m really glad we didn’t give up the cause at the end of the day we made it through and again, I’m going to repeat myself, but it sorts of made me stronger. Like I feel like I can do anything,” said Natalia Badzjo, Big B’s Texas owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Four teens carrying several firearms, drugs inside backpack arrested at fall festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several teenagers are now in juvenile detention after an incident involving drugs and firearms at a fall festival over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at the Pahrump Fall Festival, which takes place about 65 miles west of Las Vegas. The Nye...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police identify officer involved in weekend shooting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has identified the officer involved in a shooting that killed a man over the weekend. Sergeant Paul Sanderson was identified as discharging his firearm in Saturday's shooting near Aviary Way & Grand Teton Drive. Sgt. Sanderson is an 18-year...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade shuts down street in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a street in a northeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood Thursday morning. Multiple police vehicles could be seen on Los Feliz Street at Lake Mead Boulevard. Lt. David Gordon with LVMPD said SWAT and crisis...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic battery. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Sgt. Jeff Wall with NLVPD confirmed to News 3. Halverson has been with the North Las Vegas Police Department...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
news3lv.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly beating of 62-year-old man in Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The last of three suspects accused of beating a Henderson man to death last week has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department identified 43-year-old Andre Harris as the third suspect in the September 23 attack that killed a 62-year-old man. Harris was arrested on Tuesday,...
news3lv.com
Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
Comments / 0