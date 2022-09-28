Read full article on original website
Latest adidas adiFOM Q Releases in Shades of Grey
Continues its foray into the clog trend with a new release of its adiFOM Q. In recent weeks, the German sportswear giant has been busy releasing more colorways of the new silhouette including, “Black Carbon” and “Wonder White” as well as the “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange.” The silhouette appears to take inspiration from a soccer boot and holds similarity to the YEEZY Foam Runners with its breathable design.
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Sneaker Designer Donny the Dybbuk Accuses adidas of Copying Work
Amidst its feud with Ye and uncertain future with YEEZY, is now being accused of copying designs. Taking to Instagram, sneaker designer Donny the Dybbuk launched accusations that point toward the German sportswear company stealing his work for an adidas Nizza release. The post highlights how the Three Stripes drip...
Nike Gives the Dunk Low a Regal Blue and Black "Game Royal" Makeover
Has unveiled a brand new “Game Royal” iteration for its Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with leather, the women’s exclusive is offered with a stark black base that’s complemented by blue overlays and a clean white panel swoosh. Traditional Nike detailing can also be found on the tongue tag, embroidered heel logo and grey-printed insoles. The shoe rests on a matching white midsole and blue outsole, with blue laces to give the model a clean finish.
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
Dime Gears up for the Chilly Fall With Its Second Drop of the Season
Fresh off of the return of their major open skate event, Dime Glory Challenge that took the world by storm in Montreal earlier this month, Dime is back with its second drop for the Fall 2022 season. As we inch closer to October and the cooler weather, Dime wants you...
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
Stüssy Taps Peter Sutherland for Reversible Workgear Vest Release
Following a collaboration with Lucien Smith, Stüssy continues its exploration of the art world, tapping Peter Sutherland for a special release. Back in 2011, the multidisciplinary American artist began printing images he capture on mesh and placing them on construction-grade particle board. Drawing from the signature section of Sutherland’s...
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
Lakers-Friendly New Balance 550 Pack Receives Release Date
The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year, having quickly expanded upon its classic two-tone lineup with experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offerings call back to the silhouette’s ’80s basketball roots with two Los Angeles Lakers-inspired gold and purple-toned colorways. The two new...
INVINCIBLE's Latest Three-Way New Balance Collab Sees Uppers Made With Five Different Materials
INVINCIBLE returns with another three-way New Balance collaboration alongside N.HOOLYWOOD. Celebrating the retailer’s 15th anniversary, the New Balance 1906R has been given a full Fall season makeover in Legacy Grey. Dubbed the “Grey Swan,” the shoe sees five different materials across its uppers from textured suede to porous mesh....
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
Take a First Look at the 'One Piece' x Vans Authentic
As the highly-anticipated One Piece Film: Red film prepares to hit North America, the One Piece franchise has been rolling out a number of activations including a new collectibles series with CASETiFY and now its first major footwear collaboration with Vans. Despite its fabled spot as one of the most popular and recognizable animes of all time, One Piece‘s only official sneaker release has been with Kappa, though ambitious customs have popped up from time to time.
Nike Air Presto Surfaces in "Tour Yellow"
Following the release of a “Tie-Dye” pack, the Air Presto silhouette now returns in a New York taxi-like “Tour Yellow” colorway. The upcoming offering features a yellow neoprene base with black embroidery across the toe box and tongue tab. The toe cap and lace cage are...
Satisfy Swathes norda's 001 Trail Runner in Shimmering Silver
Satisfy and norda first joined forces back in July — creating a peace-and-silence-themed “Jadeite” take on the 001 trail runner — and now they’re heading back to the great outdoors with their second effort, a shimmering silver-swathed iteration of the 001. It’s as fast as a speeding bullet, twice as stylish and even sets foot in the world of web3 though a unique “token” program.
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Laceless "Analog" Receives Release Date
Turning its attention back on the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Laceless “Analog,” adidas and YEEZY are now gearing up to deliver an “Analog” take on the slip-on model. Aside from receiving official imagery of the shoe, we have also received a release date for the upcoming offering.
Steven Harrington Partners with Crocs on a Psychedelic "Quickstrike" Clog
BE@RBRICK’s, stacking chairs, skateparks, statues — you can add Crocs to Steven Harrington’s universe of collaborations. The Los Angeles-based artist recently took to Instagram to announce the limited capsule, dubbed “Quickstrike.”. While some Croc collabs feature a pared back approach, Harrington opts to drench this iteration...
