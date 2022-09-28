ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors -source

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gin7R_0iD9zfcQ00

Sept 28 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance will add four seats to expand its board of directors to nine, as U.S. regulators step up scrutiny of the company, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Shareholders approved the proposal at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, but it was not known if any board members are to be replaced, the paper added.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#South China#Linus Business#Tiktok
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reuters

Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
BUSINESS
SpaceNews.com

US candidate to be first woman to lead UN telecoms agency

TAMPA, Fla. — Doreen Bogdan-Martin will become the first woman to head the U.N.’s telecoms agency in its 157-year history from January, and the first American in the role since the 1960s after beating a Russian leadership challenge. As the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Cadmatic Acquires Italian Engineering Software Company CLA

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The acquisition is a further step in fulfilling Cadmatic’s strong growth strategy, which sees the company more than tripling its size in coming years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005546/en/ Jukka Rantala (left) and Gian Mario Tagliarett (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Reuters

611K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy