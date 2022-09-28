Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2’s Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy & Sarah Jessica Parker Are the Sanderson Sisters Again

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
Collider
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2': Every Original Character Who's Returning and Who's Missing
It's time to dust off those spell books, because the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 is just days away! Nearly 30 years after the original 1993 film debuted to a less than stellar theatrical run, only to rise as a cult classic in the decades that followed, the Black Flame Candle will once again be lit on Friday, but as the Sanderson sisters fly back into Salem, very few things will be the same. Although some original cast members are set to reprise their roles, other key characters from the first film are not set to appear.
disneydining.com
Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years
The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
msn.com
Thora Birch Reveals Reason 'Hocus Pocus 2' Return Didn't Work Out and If She'll Still Watch (Exclusive)
After revealing that she was “dismayed” she couldn’t reprise her role as Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus 2, Thora Birch spoke with ET on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event, where she explained that there were attempts made to have her return for the sequel and shared whether she’s planning to watch.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
Bette Midler Officially Sets the Record Straight on That Hocus Pocus Quote Debate
Watch: Bette Midler Clears Up Hocus Pocus Lyric CONFUSION. Bubble, bubble, we're in trouble—because it turns out we haven't been incorrectly quoting Hocus Pocus this entire time. At Sept. 27's Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson in the beloved classic, put rumors of a misquote...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
Watch new 'Hocus Pocus 2' clip ahead of premiere
The highly anticipated sequel is out Friday, Sept. 30, on Disney+.
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Was Killed Off The Show
Jeff Garlin has officially been killed off The Goldbergs about a month after the show first revealed its dark plans for his character. Garlin — who exited the ABC sitcom last season following an HR investigation into his onset behavior — was written off the show in last night’s Season 10 premiere.
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
digitalspy.com
Friends star Lisa Kudrow joins Thor's Taika Waititi's Apple TV+ show
Friends star Lisa Kudrow has been tapped to lead the cast of Apple TV+’s Time Bandits, a series adaptation of the 1981 Terry Gilliam film from Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. Gilliam's cult classic fantasy film follows a young boy who accidentally stumbles across a band of...
‘Now You See Me 3’ Enlists Director Ruben Fleischer
Franchise friendly filmmaker Ruben Fleischer is boarding another film series, with the director taking on Now You See Me 3, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Lionsgate is behind the third installment of the magic-centric franchise, which launched in 2013 and starred Fleischer’s Zombieland actors Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, as well as Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman. More from The Hollywood ReporterJonathan Majors in Early Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in '48 Hours in Vegas' MovieLionsgate to Focus on Spinoff of Studio Business, Rebrands Starz Outside of U.S.Veteran Film Distributor Anne-Marie Ross Dies at 49 Seth Grahame-Smith, the genre scribe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the streaming service has cast its Time Bandits adaptation. Lisa Kudrow leads the cast of the Taika Waititi adaptation. Kudrow will play Penelope. Kal-El Tuck will play Kevin, the child played by Craig Warnock in the 1981 movie. Charlyne Yi will...
Comments / 0