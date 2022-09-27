Some people like to think it’s what’s on the inside that counts—and while that may be true for a book, boyfriend or bra purchase, it certainly doesn’t apply to outerwear. The jacket you choose to wear needs to make an impression because for at least four months out of the year, that’s the first (and sometimes the only) thing people will see. Here’s the good news: the jacket trends for 2023 will ensure that you’re memorable because they are just that. Colorful leather, unique textures, patterns and prints are just a few of the staple outerwear looks that graced the...

APPAREL ・ 9 HOURS AGO