Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Disney’s New ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer Has Parents Of Black Girls Posting Adorable Reaction Videos
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Disney debuted the trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” at...
Time Out Global
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid casts ‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page
Buckle up, it’s time to venture back to the Wild Wild West. Amazon is producing a series based on real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with some major talent attached for the lead roles. Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page will take on the role of Cassidy while Top...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
EW.com
James Cameron worried original Avatar's 3D might look 'cringe-worthy' compared to sequels
The 3D and visual effects in the forthcoming Avatar sequels are so stunning, says director James Cameron, he worried that they might make 2009's blockbuster original seem quaint in comparison. Fortunately, the first film has received a major makeover ahead of today's rerelease, less than three months before its highly-anticipated...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 'Pretty Good' Films Over His 40-Year Career
The nightmare-inducing “Polar Express” aside, most movie lovers would agree that Tom Hanks’ presence on screen is more often than not a welcome one. With classic films ranging different genres over the decades (get you an actor who can do both “You’ve Got Mail” and “Saving Private Ryan” in the same year), Hanks is one of Hollywood’s most dependable leading men.
'Hocus Pocus 2' review: Beloved Halloween cult classic loses its magic in wretched sequel
By the time the witchy Sanderson sisters become enchanted by the electronic doors at a Walgreens drug store, you realize just how wickedly off course “Hocus Pocus 2” has gone. The 1993 Halloween cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy was a mostly forgettable...
Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)
A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
FOXBusiness
'Avatar' dominates box office 13 years after original release
The 2009 "Avatar" movie has remained the highest-grossing movie of all time since its release. The sequel to the popular sci-fi movie has been long awaited by many. The original was rereleased in theaters ahead of the new movie "Avatar: The Way of Water," coming out in December. Based on the box office numbers from the rerelease, it is clear that excitement is high for the upcoming film.
Figment Movie in the Works Based on Disney Theme Park Character From ‘Detective Pikachu’ Writers
Figment, the tiny purple dragon that served as the mascot to EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and the star of the pavilion’s marquee attraction is finally getting his own movie, from producers Point Grey and writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, TheWrap has confirmed. If you are unfamiliar with Figment,...
ComicBook
Disney's Figment Getting Feature Film from Seth Rogen, Detective Pikachu Writers
One of Disney's most beloved theme park characters is getting its own movie. According to Deadline, Disney is developing a film featuring Figment, the purple dragon mascot of Epcot's Imagination Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The film Detective Pikachu's Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will write the film with Seth Rogen's Point Grey producing.
Ron Howard’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Is Incredibly Accurate Except for 1 Element of Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen’s Dive Scenes
Ron Howard's 2022 movie, 'Thirteen Lives,' draws major inspiration from real life. In fact, his movie only bent the truth in one big way.
All The Disney Animation Movies From 2011-2020, Ranked
The hits from Disney Animation Studios just kept on coming in the 2010s. Here are all the Disney Animation films from 2011-2020, ranked.
Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary Produce ‘War Is Coming’ Short From Nigerian Filmmaking Group The Critics Company (EXCLUSIVE)
Morgan Freeman and his producing partner Lori McCreary have produced “War Is Coming,” a short film from Nigerian filmmaking collective The Critics Company. Freeman and McCreary are producing through their Revelations Entertainment production banner. “War Is Coming” follows the story of Óla, a brash teenager who discovers he...
Disney Dragon Character Figment Getting Feature Treatment From Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit & Point Grey
EXCLUSIVE: A Disney film is in the works featuring the character Figment, a small purple dragon who serves as the mascot of Epcot’s Imagination Pavilion in Orlando. The feature hails from Seth Rogen’s Point Grey with Pokémon Detective Pikachu‘s Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit set to write, Deadline has learned. Figment was created by Walt Disney Imagineers Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk, among other collaborators, in 1983, the same year it made its debut in the Epcot ride Journey Into Imagination. Figment is the embodiment of the imagining process— a figment of your imagination. Although one of Disney’s more obscure characters, Figment...
NFL・
