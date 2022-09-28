RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 71st Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2022 competition is broadcasting live from Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort this weekend. We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.

