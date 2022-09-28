ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA 2022 broadcasting live from Reno this weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 71st Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2022 competition is broadcasting live from Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort this weekend. We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Industry
Reno, NV
Business
Reno, NV
Industry
Local
Nevada Business
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Dutch Bros to donate to Eddy House

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dutch Bros locations in Reno will be making donations to Eddy House this November. On Nov. 2, $1 from every drink sold will be given to the nonprofit that provides services to homeless and at-risk youth in the area. “Eddy House is an important organization for...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Free Community Shred Event in Reno

Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Rivera
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Food Systems granted gift to support their mission

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Gilbert, better known as the kitchen mama with Reno Food Systems, is talking boasts a large amount of organic produce that is grown on a 5 acre vegetable farm in west Reno. “Our mission is to create a vibrant, just resilient food system,” she said....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thursday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A beautiful day to live in Northern Nevada with highs near Reno in the mid 80′s. Temperatures will cool down tomorrow and it will feel more like fall. Expect some breezes and dry conditions this weekend.
RENO, NV
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Ricans#Hurricanes#Drinking Water
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Desperately seeking Kiwi: Man searches for his lost bird

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You may see a number of unexpected sights on a stroll along the Truckee River downtown... but nothing like a man scanning the tree tops... whistling... with a small parrot perched on his shoulder. That would be Robert Gonzales and he’s on a lonely, but hopeful, quest.
TRUCKEE, CA
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail

Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Acne patients have treatment options

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Sailors from around the nation are in Reno to recruit for the U.S. Navy, including a top commander.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Blue Angels highlight aviation roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport

The elite Blue Angels will highlight the bi-annual aviation roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport this weekend. The event features excellent airshow performers and military jet demonstrations teams. Ranging from military aircraft to iconic classics and historical airplanes, the roundup offers aviation enthusiasts, families and friends the chance to become immersed...
MINDEN, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy